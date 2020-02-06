WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Thursday, February 6, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Showers;41;N;6;93%
Bellingham;Cloudy;40;Calm;0;89%
Bremerton;Cloudy;48;SW;6;92%
Chehalis;Cloudy;50;SSW;7;100%
Deer Park;Fog;32;Calm;0;95%
Eastsound;Cloudy;41;Calm;0;100%
Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;48;NW;17;62%
Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;30;NNW;3;92%
Everett;Showers;46;NE;5;83%
Fort Lewis;Cloudy;49;S;13;100%
Friday Harbor;Showers;41;Calm;0;100%
Hoquiam;Showers;48;W;20;100%
Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;45;SE;7;100%
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;32;N;5;88%
Olympia;Cloudy;48;SSW;12;93%
Omak;Flurries;30;N;3;85%
Pasco;Cloudy;46;N;5;79%
Port Angeles;Showers;42;Calm;0;95%
Pullman;Showers;39;W;14;95%
Puyallup;Cloudy;50;SW;11;95%
Quillayute;Cloudy;46;E;9;91%
Renton;Cloudy;49;S;7;89%
Seattle;Showers;49;S;6;91%
Seattle Boeing;Showers;48;S;5;93%
Shelton;Cloudy;49;WSW;20;92%
Spokane;Showers;35;Calm;0;92%
Spokane Fairchild;Showers;33;WSW;3;100%
Spokane Felts;Showers;35;Calm;0;92%
Stampede Pass;Showers;37;W;12;95%
Tacoma;Cloudy;49;SSW;14;89%
Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;49;SSW;14;89%
Vancouver;Fog;48;Calm;0;89%
Walla Walla;Cloudy;48;S;13;82%
Wenatchee;Cloudy;32;E;5;85%
Whidbey Island;Showers;46;ESE;7;85%
Yakima;Partly cloudy;38;N;6;79%
