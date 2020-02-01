WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Friday, January 31, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;54;S;26;86%

Bellingham;Rain;53;S;21;82%

Bremerton;Showers;53;SW;17;93%

Chehalis;Cloudy;55;SSW;13;93%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;48;S;15;73%

Eastsound;Rain;52;S;10;93%

Ellensburg;Clear;47;SSW;7;76%

Ephrata;Clear;53;SSE;10;68%

Everett;Showers;55;S;17;89%

Fort Lewis;Showers;57;S;28;100%

Friday Harbor;Rain;50;S;3;96%

Hoquiam;Showers;51;SSW;32;100%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;57;S;17;77%

Moses Lake;Mostly clear;58;S;26;57%

Olympia;Showers;54;SSW;20;86%

Omak;Partly cloudy;51;SSE;24;63%

Pasco;Clear;60;SW;18;53%

Port Angeles;Rain;53;N;3;82%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;46;SSE;15;67%

Puyallup;Showers;58;SSW;17;74%

Quillayute;Rain;52;SSW;16;97%

Renton;Showers;59;SW;9;66%

Seattle;Showers;54;SSW;14;89%

Seattle Boeing;Showers;55;SW;9;83%

Shelton;Showers;52;SSW;21;87%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;55;SW;15;58%

Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;51;SSW;28;86%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;55;SW;15;58%

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;46;N;6;73%

Tacoma;Showers;52;SSW;26;92%

Tacoma Narrows;Rain;52;SSW;26;92%

Vancouver;Cloudy;60;S;7;66%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;57;SSE;10;47%

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;56;SSE;9;48%

Whidbey Island;Showers;57;SSE;23;71%

Yakima;Clear;60;S;25;45%

