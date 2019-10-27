WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Sunday, October 27, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;36;N;9;85%

Bellingham;Clear;44;NE;7;50%

Bremerton;Clear;45;N;9;70%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;37;Calm;0;100%

Deer Park;Clear;26;NE;6;84%

Eastsound;Clear;41;Calm;0;86%

Ellensburg;Clear;39;NW;6;50%

Ephrata;Clear;45;N;17;41%

Everett;Clear;43;N;6;71%

Fort Lewis;Clear;35;SSE;3;100%

Friday Harbor;Clear;47;N;5;53%

Hoquiam;Clear;41;Calm;0;95%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;42;NNE;5;88%

Moses Lake;Clear;36;N;9;69%

Olympia;Clear;32;W;3;92%

Omak;Clear;40;NNE;7;56%

Pasco;Clear;41;SSE;5;64%

Port Angeles;Clear;44;E;7;55%

Pullman;Mostly clear;34;NE;6;61%

Puyallup;Clear;41;NE;4;88%

Quillayute;Clear;45;N;8;62%

Renton;Clear;44;Calm;0;76%

Seattle;Clear;46;N;5;67%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;47;NNW;3;63%

Shelton;Clear;50;NNE;5;37%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;33;Calm;0;81%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;34;N;6;74%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;33;Calm;0;81%

Stampede Pass;Clear;32;Calm;0;88%

Tacoma;Clear;48;NE;9;53%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;48;NE;9;53%

Vancouver;Clear;41;Calm;3;79%

Walla Walla;Clear;36;NE;8;77%

Wenatchee;Clear;45;N;9;32%

Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;55;NNE;16;28%

Yakima;Clear;36;WSW;7;69%

