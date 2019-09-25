WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Tuesday, September 24, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;56;N;3;83%

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;59;S;7;77%

Bremerton;Mostly clear;58;N;4;82%

Chehalis;Clear;57;WSW;3;87%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;54;SE;6;52%

Eastsound;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;87%

Ellensburg;Partly cloudy;59;WNW;17;55%

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;63;WNW;25;32%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;57;NNE;5;86%

Fort Lewis;Clear;59;SSE;6;98%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;79%

Hoquiam;Clear;58;NW;6;96%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;58;Calm;0;86%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;63;NW;17;33%

Olympia;Clear;56;S;8;83%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;56;N;8;45%

Pasco;Clear;67;NW;20;38%

Port Angeles;Clear;55;W;7;79%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;56;SW;8;46%

Puyallup;Cloudy;59;WSW;5;87%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;100%

Renton;Cloudy;64;N;3;62%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;60;NNE;4;73%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;64;E;5;62%

Shelton;Clear;57;W;7;86%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;58;W;3;45%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;55;WSW;16;50%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;58;W;3;45%

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;47;N;5;86%

Tacoma;Partly cloudy;58;SW;6;80%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;58;SW;6;80%

Vancouver;Clear;62;NNW;3;69%

Walla Walla;Clear;63;SSE;6;51%

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;59;WNW;18;43%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;59;W;15;77%

Yakima;Mostly cloudy;62;NNW;10;49%

