WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Tuesday, September 24, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;56;N;3;83%
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;59;S;7;77%
Bremerton;Mostly clear;58;N;4;82%
Chehalis;Clear;57;WSW;3;87%
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;54;SE;6;52%
Eastsound;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;87%
Ellensburg;Partly cloudy;59;WNW;17;55%
Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;63;WNW;25;32%
Everett;Mostly cloudy;57;NNE;5;86%
Fort Lewis;Clear;59;SSE;6;98%
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;79%
Hoquiam;Clear;58;NW;6;96%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;58;Calm;0;86%
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;63;NW;17;33%
Olympia;Clear;56;S;8;83%
Omak;Mostly cloudy;56;N;8;45%
Pasco;Clear;67;NW;20;38%
Port Angeles;Clear;55;W;7;79%
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;56;SW;8;46%
Puyallup;Cloudy;59;WSW;5;87%
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;100%
Renton;Cloudy;64;N;3;62%
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;60;NNE;4;73%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;64;E;5;62%
Shelton;Clear;57;W;7;86%
Spokane;Mostly cloudy;58;W;3;45%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;55;WSW;16;50%
Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;58;W;3;45%
Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;47;N;5;86%
Tacoma;Partly cloudy;58;SW;6;80%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;58;SW;6;80%
Vancouver;Clear;62;NNW;3;69%
Walla Walla;Clear;63;SSE;6;51%
Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;59;WNW;18;43%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;59;W;15;77%
Yakima;Mostly cloudy;62;NNW;10;49%
_____
