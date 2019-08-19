WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM PDT Monday, August 19, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly clear;55;Calm;0;87%

Bellingham;Clear;60;S;5;74%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;61;NNW;3;81%

Chehalis;Clear;57;Calm;0;100%

Deer Park;Clear;54;Calm;0;71%

Eastsound;Clear;59;S;8;82%

Ellensburg;Clear;66;NW;14;60%

Ephrata;Clear;72;N;3;40%

Everett;Mostly clear;60;N;5;77%

Fort Lewis;Clear;58;SE;6;98%

Friday Harbor;Clear;55;Calm;0;83%

Hoquiam;Clear;59;NW;3;96%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;60;NNE;5;86%

Moses Lake;Clear;66;NNE;3;62%

Olympia;Clear;57;S;3;86%

Omak;Clear;71;SW;6;37%

Pasco;Clear;76;SSW;10;41%

Port Angeles;Clear;55;WSW;8;89%

Pullman;Clear;55;Calm;0;50%

Puyallup;Cloudy;64;WNW;2;78%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;60;Calm;0;86%

Renton;Cloudy;66;N;3;67%

Seattle;Cloudy;64;NNE;3;71%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;66;N;3;60%

Shelton;Clear;58;WSW;6;83%

Spokane;Clear;61;NNE;5;51%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;65;SSW;5;41%

Spokane Felts;Clear;61;NNE;5;51%

Stampede Pass;Fog;53;S;3;92%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;60;SW;5;83%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;60;SW;5;83%

Vancouver;Clear;63;NW;5;72%

Walla Walla;Clear;73;S;9;33%

Wenatchee;Clear;73;WNW;14;37%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;59;WSW;14;80%

Yakima;Clear;73;NNW;15;47%

