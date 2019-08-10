WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Saturday, August 10, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;61;WNW;5;75%

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;64;S;6;72%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;63;WSW;4;84%

Chehalis;Rain;63;Calm;0;82%

Deer Park;Cloudy;56;NNW;7;89%

Eastsound;Cloudy;61;S;7;82%

Ellensburg;Showers;69;SW;6;65%

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;72;N;6;63%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;60;NW;5;87%

Fort Lewis;Showers;64;Calm;0;93%

Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;54;SE;3;89%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;62;W;3;80%

Kelso-Longview;Rain;67;Calm;0;70%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;75;NE;7;57%

Olympia;Thunderstorms;65;E;5;72%

Omak;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;81%

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;77;SW;6;49%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;61;W;8;69%

Pullman;Clear;65;Calm;0;75%

Puyallup;Thunderstorms;65;W;3;82%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;60;Calm;0;77%

Renton;Cloudy;67;NNW;5;67%

Seattle;Cloudy;64;NW;4;75%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;67;W;3;60%

Shelton;Cloudy;65;WSW;6;70%

Spokane;Mostly clear;64;Calm;0;83%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly clear;61;Calm;0;100%

Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;64;Calm;0;83%

Stampede Pass;Fog;54;N;5;92%

Tacoma;Rain;63;SW;3;80%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;63;SW;3;80%

Vancouver;Rain;68;WNW;5;65%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;74;SSE;9;53%

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;72;NNW;3;56%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;59;SSE;3;80%

Yakima;Thunderstorms;71;WSW;10;72%

