WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Saturday, August 10, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;61;WNW;5;75%
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;64;S;6;72%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;63;WSW;4;84%
Chehalis;Rain;63;Calm;0;82%
Deer Park;Cloudy;56;NNW;7;89%
Eastsound;Cloudy;61;S;7;82%
Ellensburg;Showers;69;SW;6;65%
Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;72;N;6;63%
Everett;Mostly cloudy;60;NW;5;87%
Fort Lewis;Showers;64;Calm;0;93%
Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;54;SE;3;89%
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;62;W;3;80%
Kelso-Longview;Rain;67;Calm;0;70%
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;75;NE;7;57%
Olympia;Thunderstorms;65;E;5;72%
Omak;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;81%
Pasco;Mostly cloudy;77;SW;6;49%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;61;W;8;69%
Pullman;Clear;65;Calm;0;75%
Puyallup;Thunderstorms;65;W;3;82%
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;60;Calm;0;77%
Renton;Cloudy;67;NNW;5;67%
Seattle;Cloudy;64;NW;4;75%
Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;67;W;3;60%
Shelton;Cloudy;65;WSW;6;70%
Spokane;Mostly clear;64;Calm;0;83%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly clear;61;Calm;0;100%
Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;64;Calm;0;83%
Stampede Pass;Fog;54;N;5;92%
Tacoma;Rain;63;SW;3;80%
Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;63;SW;3;80%
Vancouver;Rain;68;WNW;5;65%
Walla Walla;Cloudy;74;SSE;9;53%
Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;72;NNW;3;56%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;59;SSE;3;80%
Yakima;Thunderstorms;71;WSW;10;72%
_____
