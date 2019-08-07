WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM PDT Wednesday, August 7, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;58;NW;5;90%

Bellingham;Clear;62;SSW;6;80%

Bremerton;Clear;63;SW;6;81%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;93%

Deer Park;Clear;59;NW;3;53%

Eastsound;Clear;59;SSE;9;87%

Ellensburg;Clear;79;NW;17;48%

Ephrata;Clear;86;NW;8;21%

Everett;Clear;61;NNW;6;78%

Fort Lewis;Clear;61;W;6;98%

Friday Harbor;Clear;54;Calm;0;89%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;60;WNW;8;89%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;62;WNW;5;83%

Moses Lake;Clear;85;NNW;9;21%

Olympia;Clear;59;S;5;83%

Omak;Clear;73;NW;6;24%

Pasco;Clear;78;ENE;3;53%

Port Angeles;Showers;56;W;13;96%

Pullman;Clear;68;Calm;0;38%

Puyallup;Clear;66;W;4;80%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;57;W;3;96%

Renton;Clear;70;Calm;0;65%

Seattle;Clear;67;NW;4;70%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;65;WNW;3;70%

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;59;WSW;18;86%

Spokane;Cloudy;70;NNE;6;39%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;73;SW;7;27%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;70;NNE;6;39%

Stampede Pass;Clear;60;SSW;7;89%

Tacoma;Clear;60;W;5;86%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;60;W;5;86%

Vancouver;Clear;65;WNW;5;75%

Walla Walla;Clear;83;NE;8;24%

Wenatchee;Clear;81;NW;13;31%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;57;SW;7;86%

Yakima;Clear;77;W;6;46%

