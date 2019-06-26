WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Tuesday, June 25, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;61;NW;12;65%
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;62;S;7;64%
Bremerton;Partly cloudy;59;SSW;7;80%
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;57;N;2;91%
Deer Park;Partly cloudy;55;N;1;65%
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;64;S;6;61%
Ellensburg;Clear;58;NW;15;61%
Ephrata;Clear;69;WNW;14;33%
Everett;Mostly cloudy;59;NW;8;78%
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;59;SW;6;90%
Friday Harbor;Cloudy;57;WSW;6;75%
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;56;WSW;8;96%
Kelso-Longview;Partly cloudy;59;N;7;77%
Moses Lake;Clear;72;WSW;6;36%
Olympia;Clear;56;N;5;84%
Omak;Mostly clear;63;NW;11;44%
Pasco;Clear;70;NW;9;44%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;54;W;13;89%
Pullman;Cloudy;64;ESE;3;52%
Puyallup;Partly cloudy;60;WSW;5;74%
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;55;W;6;88%
Renton;Cloudy;64;SSW;5;69%
Seattle;Cloudy;60;W;6;72%
Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;65;N;5;52%
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;60;WSW;9;75%
Spokane;Partly cloudy;61;NNE;2;51%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly clear;63;N;3;38%
Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;61;NNE;2;51%
Stampede Pass;Showers;48;SW;4;93%
Tacoma;Partly cloudy;60;SW;7;77%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly clear;60;SW;7;75%
Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;63;NW;6;64%
Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;66;SSE;8;46%
Wenatchee;Clear;61;W;7;55%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;59;N;7;71%
Yakima;Clear;63;WNW;7;51%
_____
