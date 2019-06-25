WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Tuesday, June 25, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;53;NW;9;79%

Bellingham;Clear;57;S;6;74%

Bremerton;Clear;52;N;4;92%

Chehalis;Clear;52;Calm;0;93%

Deer Park;Clear;50;NE;8;82%

Eastsound;Clear;57;S;5;71%

Ellensburg;Mostly clear;58;NW;16;50%

Ephrata;Clear;64;Calm;0;44%

Everett;Clear;52;NW;6;91%

Fort Lewis;Clear;59;W;5;73%

Friday Harbor;Clear;49;W;3;86%

Hoquiam;Clear;54;Calm;0;77%

Kelso-Longview;Partly cloudy;58;NE;3;74%

Moses Lake;Clear;71;S;8;36%

Olympia;Clear;53;SSW;3;73%

Omak;Mostly clear;61;N;21;53%

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;67;SE;3;44%

Port Angeles;Clear;50;W;6;79%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;53;Calm;0;60%

Puyallup;Clear;55;N;3;73%

Quillayute;Clear;51;Calm;0;85%

Renton;Clear;61;NNW;8;72%

Seattle;Clear;56;N;5;78%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;58;NW;5;66%

Shelton;Clear;56;WNW;3;69%

Spokane;Clear;56;NNE;5;54%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;56;SSW;5;45%

Spokane Felts;Clear;56;NNE;5;54%

Stampede Pass;Clear;43;N;3;85%

Tacoma;Clear;58;NNE;7;66%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;58;NNE;7;66%

Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;58;Calm;0;64%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;59;ENE;8;59%

Wenatchee;Clear;61;WNW;7;40%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;55;W;3;77%

Yakima;Mostly cloudy;63;NW;7;44%

_____

