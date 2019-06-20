WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Thursday, June 20, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;54;NW;9;66%

Bellingham;Cloudy;55;SW;3;71%

Bremerton;Showers;52;E;9;92%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;54;WSW;5;81%

Deer Park;Partly cloudy;50;Calm;0;60%

Eastsound;Showers;54;S;6;81%

Ellensburg;Clear;51;WNW;24;60%

Ephrata;Clear;60;WNW;15;30%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;52;NW;8;84%

Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;54;S;9;80%

Friday Harbor;Showers;54;WSW;8;94%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;54;WNW;13;86%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;57;NW;3;63%

Moses Lake;Clear;62;WNW;15;29%

Olympia;Clear;54;W;9;66%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;59;NW;7;37%

Pasco;Clear;62;WNW;9;40%

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;52;W;12;74%

Pullman;Clear;54;W;13;48%

Puyallup;Cloudy;53;E;8;78%

Quillayute;Cloudy;52;W;5;86%

Renton;Cloudy;53;S;5;89%

Seattle;Cloudy;54;E;8;83%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;53;SE;8;85%

Shelton;Mostly clear;53;WSW;14;73%

Spokane;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;82%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;54;N;7;54%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;82%

Stampede Pass;Showers;37;N;6;92%

Tacoma;Showers;54;SW;6;63%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;54;SW;6;63%

Vancouver;Cloudy;57;WNW;10;59%

Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;60;S;15;45%

Wenatchee;Mostly clear;56;W;14;45%

Whidbey Island;Showers;56;W;23;69%

Yakima;Clear;58;WNW;15;37%

