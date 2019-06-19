WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Wednesday, June 19, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;51;N;8;82%

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;57;S;10;66%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;54;N;8;93%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;54;SSW;5;82%

Deer Park;Clear;67;SSW;12;35%

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;59;S;9;66%

Ellensburg;Clear;61;WNW;22;57%

Ephrata;Clear;68;WNW;22;24%

Everett;Mostly clear;53;NNE;9;87%

Fort Lewis;Clear;54;SSE;8;94%

Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;73;N;7;37%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;54;WNW;10;89%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;56;WNW;10;71%

Moses Lake;Clear;69;W;14;27%

Olympia;Clear;53;SW;8;76%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;71;NW;16;22%

Pasco;Clear;67;WSW;3;40%

Port Angeles;Mostly clear;53;W;13;66%

Pullman;Clear;64;WSW;14;51%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;55;NNW;8;83%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;52;W;6;89%

Renton;Cloudy;62;WSW;3;77%

Seattle;Cloudy;56;NW;7;91%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;61;N;3;72%

Shelton;Clear;53;WSW;10;76%

Spokane;Clear;70;SW;7;32%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;63;SSW;14;50%

Spokane Felts;Clear;70;SW;7;32%

Stampede Pass;Fog;47;W;8;92%

Tacoma;Mostly clear;55;N;7;71%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;55;N;7;71%

Vancouver;Clear;58;NW;7;61%

Walla Walla;Clear;68;SSW;13;37%

Wenatchee;Clear;65;W;21;32%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;56;WSW;21;71%

Yakima;Clear;64;WNW;10;44%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather