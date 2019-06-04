WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Monday, June 3, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;52;NNW;7;73%

Bellingham;Clear;57;S;9;52%

Bremerton;Mostly clear;53;NNE;7;81%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;54;N;3;72%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;60;N;9;36%

Eastsound;Mostly clear;56;S;10;59%

Ellensburg;Mostly clear;57;NW;12;50%

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;66;N;5;17%

Everett;Mostly clear;52;N;8;80%

Fort Lewis;Clear;59;WSW;6;67%

Friday Harbor;Clear;54;WSW;9;66%

Hoquiam;Clear;52;WNW;8;76%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;55;WNW;6;68%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;70;NW;10;19%

Olympia;Clear;56;SSW;6;67%

Omak;Clear;62;NNE;6;38%

Pasco;Clear;69;NNW;11;28%

Port Angeles;Clear;50;W;13;76%

Pullman;Clear;62;N;4;46%

Puyallup;Cloudy;57;NNW;5;75%

Quillayute;Partly cloudy;50;N;7;83%

Renton;Cloudy;61;NNW;8;61%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;56;N;8;70%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;59;WNW;6;66%

Shelton;Clear;55;WSW;8;58%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;64;WSW;5;32%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;59;SW;12;29%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;64;WSW;5;32%

Stampede Pass;Clear;49;N;6;75%

Tacoma;Mostly clear;57;W;7;71%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;60;WNW;8;70%

Vancouver;Clear;61;NNW;6;53%

Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;70;SSE;7;28%

Wenatchee;Partly cloudy;64;W;18;27%

Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;55;SW;10;67%

Yakima;Clear;66;WNW;13;35%

_____

