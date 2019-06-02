WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Saturday, June 1, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;57;NNE;6;71%
Bellingham;Clear;60;S;7;74%
Bremerton;Clear;59;N;6;83%
Chehalis;Partly cloudy;55;WSW;5;87%
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;83%
Eastsound;Clear;59;Calm;0;82%
Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;69;NW;20;46%
Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;78;NW;9;28%
Everett;Clear;57;NNE;7;88%
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;63;W;10;81%
Friday Harbor;Clear;54;Calm;0;82%
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;53;WNW;10;92%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;57;N;5;80%
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;80;SSW;8;40%
Olympia;Mostly cloudy;60;S;5;77%
Omak;Cloudy;72;SW;3;39%
Pasco;Clear;73;Calm;0;50%
Port Angeles;Mostly clear;53;W;12;85%
Pullman;Clear;66;Calm;0;72%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;63;N;4;77%
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;53;NNW;3;85%
Renton;Clear;66;N;5;56%
Seattle;Clear;61;NNE;6;68%
Seattle Boeing;Clear;66;Calm;0;53%
Shelton;Partly cloudy;58;W;12;71%
Spokane;Mostly cloudy;69;NNE;5;46%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;70;WSW;7;38%
Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;69;NNE;5;46%
Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;57;WSW;7;82%
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;63;WNW;5;69%
Tacoma Narrows;Partly cloudy;63;WNW;5;69%
Vancouver;Clear;64;NW;6;64%
Walla Walla;Clear;74;E;8;47%
Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;76;WNW;16;34%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;57;SW;9;74%
Yakima;Mostly cloudy;77;NNW;9;34%
