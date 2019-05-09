WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Thursday, May 9, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;55;NW;7;77%
Bellingham;Clear;53;N;3;82%
Bremerton;Clear;56;NNE;4;79%
Chehalis;Clear;57;Calm;0;82%
Deer Park;Cloudy;59;ENE;9;38%
Eastsound;Clear;54;S;3;81%
Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;65;NNW;7;46%
Ephrata;Clear;66;N;13;30%
Everett;Clear;52;NNW;5;94%
Fort Lewis;Clear;65;N;7;61%
Friday Harbor;Clear;51;Calm;0;82%
Hoquiam;Clear;53;ESE;3;100%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;57;NNW;3;77%
Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;65;NE;8;38%
Olympia;Clear;60;NNE;6;57%
Omak;Clear;61;N;13;39%
Pasco;Clear;59;WNW;5;61%
Port Angeles;Clear;50;Calm;0;89%
Pullman;Clear;54;ENE;6;44%
Puyallup;Clear;56;NE;4;79%
Quillayute;Clear;54;Calm;0;71%
Renton;Clear;64;Calm;0;64%
Seattle;Clear;59;N;4;66%
Seattle Boeing;Clear;63;Calm;0;55%
Shelton;Clear;57;Calm;0;71%
Spokane;Mostly cloudy;62;E;12;33%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;56;E;6;45%
Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;62;E;12;33%
Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;53;WSW;3;66%
Tacoma;Clear;63;ENE;5;53%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;63;ENE;5;53%
Vancouver;Clear;64;WNW;6;62%
Walla Walla;Clear;57;E;12;50%
Wenatchee;Clear;71;NNE;13;22%
Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;52;Calm;0;76%
Yakima;Cloudy;66;W;9;42%
