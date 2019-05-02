WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Wednesday, May 1, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;49;NW;3;68%

Bellingham;Partly cloudy;52;S;9;61%

Bremerton;Cloudy;47;SSE;9;82%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;48;S;5;76%

Deer Park;Clear;39;Calm;0;56%

Eastsound;Clear;50;S;8;71%

Ellensburg;Clear;50;WNW;18;40%

Ephrata;Clear;53;WNW;15;24%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;47;NW;8;89%

Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;47;SSE;7;75%

Friday Harbor;Clear;49;WSW;9;70%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;50;WNW;14;71%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;49;NW;5;68%

Moses Lake;Clear;51;WNW;9;30%

Olympia;Clear;47;SW;9;70%

Omak;Clear;46;W;3;51%

Pasco;Clear;53;WNW;7;30%

Port Angeles;Clear;48;WNW;14;65%

Pullman;Partly cloudy;44;Calm;0;33%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;49;SSW;8;68%

Quillayute;Cloudy;45;WSW;3;79%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;52;S;8;61%

Seattle;Cloudy;51;SE;9;65%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;51;S;5;58%

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;48;WSW;17;70%

Spokane;Partly cloudy;46;NE;3;47%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;45;SSW;7;42%

Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;46;NE;3;47%

Stampede Pass;Clear;38;N;5;64%

Tacoma;Partly cloudy;48;SSW;10;67%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;48;SSW;10;67%

Vancouver;Cloudy;51;N;10;60%

Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;56;S;14;30%

Wenatchee;Clear;54;WNW;12;26%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;52;W;22;66%

Yakima;Clear;55;NNW;6;33%

