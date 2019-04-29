WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Sunday, April 28, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;50;N;3;65%
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;50;Calm;0;56%
Bremerton;Clear;46;NE;6;70%
Chehalis;Clear;45;Calm;0;65%
Deer Park;Clear;36;NE;7;50%
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;46;S;3;65%
Ellensburg;Cloudy;47;Calm;0;51%
Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;47;N;8;53%
Everett;Mostly cloudy;45;N;4;89%
Fort Lewis;Clear;52;NNW;7;53%
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;43;Calm;0;65%
Hoquiam;Clear;48;Calm;0;73%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;55;N;8;28%
Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;49;N;8;45%
Olympia;Clear;45;NNE;3;55%
Omak;Cloudy;45;SW;5;60%
Pasco;Clear;44;N;7;62%
Port Angeles;Clear;45;WSW;7;57%
Pullman;Mostly clear;40;ENE;6;57%
Puyallup;Clear;46;N;5;73%
Quillayute;Clear;46;N;6;49%
Renton;Clear;53;Calm;0;56%
Seattle;Clear;49;NNE;5;62%
Seattle Boeing;Clear;54;N;5;44%
Shelton;Partly cloudy;42;Calm;0;59%
Spokane;Clear;42;ENE;8;39%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;40;NE;13;42%
Spokane Felts;Clear;42;ENE;8;39%
Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;35;Calm;0;81%
Tacoma;Showers;51;N;12;45%
Tacoma Narrows;Showers;51;N;12;45%
Vancouver;Mostly clear;57;NNW;7;27%
Walla Walla;Mostly clear;44;ENE;10;55%
Wenatchee;Cloudy;47;S;3;55%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;48;ESE;5;70%
Yakima;Mostly cloudy;41;SSW;3;55%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather