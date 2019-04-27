WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Friday, April 26, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Cloudy;49;NNW;7;68%
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;51;S;8;60%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;49;E;9;79%
Chehalis;Clear;46;N;4;76%
Deer Park;Clear;53;WSW;9;33%
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;50;S;9;69%
Ellensburg;Clear;50;NW;18;46%
Ephrata;Mostly clear;56;WNW;12;32%
Everett;Cloudy;47;NNW;10;85%
Fort Lewis;Clear;48;SE;10;79%
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;48;SW;10;73%
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;49;NW;9;83%
Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;49;WNW;3;70%
Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;57;W;8;36%
Olympia;Clear;48;WSW;14;70%
Omak;Clear;51;SSW;6;33%
Pasco;Cloudy;60;WNW;9;31%
Port Angeles;Mostly clear;48;W;14;62%
Pullman;Clear;48;WSW;8;45%
Puyallup;Mostly clear;48;SSW;9;76%
Quillayute;Partly cloudy;46;W;6;82%
Renton;Cloudy;53;W;3;60%
Seattle;Cloudy;50;ENE;9;69%
Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;53;E;9;56%
Shelton;Partly cloudy;48;WSW;17;67%
Spokane;Partly cloudy;55;W;9;31%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;48;WSW;18;44%
Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;55;W;9;31%
Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;37;WNW;9;75%
Tacoma;Mostly clear;48;S;10;65%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly clear;48;S;10;65%
Vancouver;Partly cloudy;51;NW;9;60%
Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;57;S;8;41%
Wenatchee;Mostly clear;54;N;3;39%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;52;W;23;66%
Yakima;Mostly cloudy;52;WNW;12;39%
_____
