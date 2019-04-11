WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Wednesday, April 10, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;43;N;3;100%

Bellingham;Cloudy;46;Calm;0;92%

Bremerton;Showers;48;E;7;90%

Chehalis;Showers;49;WSW;8;90%

Deer Park;Cloudy;44;S;9;70%

Eastsound;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;100%

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;42;Calm;0;76%

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;50;W;8;47%

Everett;Cloudy;46;N;6;96%

Fort Lewis;Showers;49;S;8;98%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;48;W;3;79%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;49;W;15;96%

Kelso-Longview;Showers;50;Calm;0;92%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;48;SW;13;60%

Olympia;Cloudy;49;WSW;10;85%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;44;N;10;67%

Pasco;Cloudy;54;SW;18;56%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;47;W;12;86%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;42;SW;15;82%

Puyallup;Showers;48;NW;7;100%

Quillayute;Cloudy;46;Calm;0;93%

Renton;Showers;48;WNW;6;96%

Seattle;Showers;49;NNE;5;87%

Seattle Boeing;Showers;48;NE;5;86%

Shelton;Cloudy;49;WSW;14;83%

Spokane;Cloudy;44;SSW;8;76%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;40;SSW;15;100%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;44;SSW;8;76%

Stampede Pass;Showers;39;WNW;12;85%

Tacoma;Showers;49;SW;6;83%

Tacoma Narrows;Showers;49;SW;6;83%

Vancouver;Showers;51;W;9;81%

Walla Walla;Showers;50;SW;15;65%

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;44;W;8;76%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;50;W;15;71%

Yakima;Mostly cloudy;48;NNE;5;58%

