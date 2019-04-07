WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Sunday, April 7, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;49;ESE;8;73%

Bellingham;Cloudy;46;NE;7;82%

Bremerton;Showers;46;S;6;87%

Chehalis;Showers;45;SE;2;93%

Deer Park;Cloudy;39;ENE;3;95%

Eastsound;Cloudy;46;Calm;1;90%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;46;NW;3;70%

Ephrata;Cloudy;47;SW;7;68%

Everett;Cloudy;47;SE;5;89%

Fort Lewis;Showers;45;ESE;7;99%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;47;N;3;83%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;46;E;10;88%

Kelso-Longview;Rain;46;SSE;3;93%

Moses Lake;Cloudy;54;S;12;43%

Olympia;Showers;45;SSE;5;86%

Omak;Cloudy;47;SSE;8;65%

Pasco;Rain;54;S;5;69%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;42;SE;3;91%

Pullman;Showers;45;S;9;82%

Puyallup;Showers;47;SE;5;85%

Quillayute;Cloudy;45;SSE;8;92%

Renton;Rain;48;ESE;3;89%

Seattle;Rain;49;SSE;5;77%

Seattle Boeing;Rain;49;SSE;9;73%

Shelton;Showers;46;Calm;0;85%

Spokane;Cloudy;43;ENE;5;70%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;44;S;10;75%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;43;ENE;5;70%

Stampede Pass;Snow;34;SSE;10;94%

Tacoma;Showers;46;S;6;76%

Tacoma Narrows;Showers;46;S;6;76%

Vancouver;Showers;49;Calm;15;93%

Walla Walla;Showers;50;NE;7;82%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;46;SW;8;67%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;53;SE;13;60%

Yakima;Showers;50;Calm;0;60%

