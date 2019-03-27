WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Tuesday, March 26, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;42;N;6;78%

Bellingham;Clear;44;N;5;67%

Bremerton;Clear;47;NNE;4;74%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;45;N;6;75%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;31;NE;3;72%

Eastsound;Clear;43;Calm;1;80%

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;43;Calm;0;62%

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;47;NNW;5;47%

Everett;Clear;44;N;5;82%

Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;44;Calm;0;87%

Friday Harbor;Clear;40;Calm;0;85%

Hoquiam;Partly cloudy;49;NNE;7;68%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;70%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;49;S;6;54%

Olympia;Partly cloudy;43;NE;3;70%

Omak;Clear;47;NW;12;37%

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;43;NNW;5;76%

Port Angeles;Clear;39;SW;6;85%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;41;E;5;75%

Puyallup;Mostly clear;44;N;4;72%

Quillayute;Clear;41;NNE;3;88%

Renton;Clear;49;NW;6;58%

Seattle;Clear;49;NNW;4;66%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;51;N;3;47%

Shelton;Clear;47;N;5;65%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;42;NE;3;62%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;40;S;6;64%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;42;NE;3;62%

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;35;Calm;0;61%

Tacoma;Clear;49;N;12;51%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;49;N;12;51%

Vancouver;Mostly clear;49;Calm;0;56%

Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;46;E;5;67%

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;46;NW;6;49%

Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;46;S;3;73%

Yakima;Mostly cloudy;39;Calm;0;75%

