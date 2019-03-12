WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Monday, March 11, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Rain;38;ESE;15;92%
Bellingham;Rain;41;SE;13;79%
Bremerton;Showers;42;SSW;8;83%
Chehalis;Showers;42;SSW;4;93%
Deer Park;Cloudy;30;NNW;5;78%
Eastsound;Rain;41;SSE;11;92%
Ellensburg;Cloudy;26;Calm;0;77%
Ephrata;Flurries;26;NNE;1;93%
Everett;Rain;41;SE;10;86%
Fort Lewis;Showers;41;SE;6;100%
Friday Harbor;Showers;42;SE;7;84%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;43;SSE;18;88%
Kelso-Longview;Rain;44;Calm;0;85%
Moses Lake;Flurries;28;N;7;81%
Olympia;Showers;40;SW;5;92%
Omak;Cloudy;26;S;6;77%
Pasco;Mostly cloudy;28;WNW;6;88%
Port Angeles;Showers;38;ESE;3;96%
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;35;Calm;0;61%
Puyallup;Showers;42;WNW;5;90%
Quillayute;Cloudy;38;Calm;0;92%
Renton;Showers;42;ESE;3;88%
Seattle;Showers;42;S;6;81%
Seattle Boeing;Showers;41;SSE;7;85%
Shelton;Showers;37;WNW;7;85%
Spokane;Cloudy;34;Calm;0;72%
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;31;WSW;5;76%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;34;Calm;0;72%
Stampede Pass;Flurries;32;Calm;0;85%
Tacoma;Showers;39;N;3;95%
Tacoma Narrows;Showers;39;N;3;95%
Vancouver;Cloudy;43;ESE;6;62%
Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;28;E;6;71%
Wenatchee;Cloudy;26;N;4;85%
Whidbey Island;Rain;44;SE;17;78%
Yakima;Cloudy;29;Calm;0;78%
_____
