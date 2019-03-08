WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Friday, March 8, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Snow;32;S;5;93%
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;38;E;5;79%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;33;SSW;4;99%
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;30;SW;2;99%
Deer Park;Partly cloudy;19;Calm;1;90%
Eastsound;Cloudy;38;S;6;87%
Ellensburg;Fog;28;NNE;3;88%
Ephrata;Partly cloudy;21;N;8;84%
Everett;Showers;34;S;3;93%
Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;29;ESE;5;100%
Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;34;Calm;0;81%
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;34;ENE;5;96%
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;30;SE;1;93%
Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;20;NW;3;84%
Olympia;Cloudy;31;WSW;7;96%
Omak;Mostly cloudy;23;N;3;77%
Pasco;Mostly cloudy;29;Calm;0;85%
Port Angeles;Mostly clear;32;WSW;6;88%
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;20;Calm;0;77%
Puyallup;Mostly clear;34;S;3;88%
Quillayute;Snow;32;E;4;99%
Renton;Cloudy;37;ESE;5;85%
Seattle;Cloudy;37;SSE;6;85%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;39;S;3;79%
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;30;Calm;0;88%
Spokane;Partly cloudy;26;NE;3;84%
Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;22;Calm;0;100%
Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;26;NE;3;84%
Stampede Pass;Cloudy;27;N;2;90%
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;36;S;7;89%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;36;S;7;89%
Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;38;E;3;85%
Walla Walla;Flurries;36;SSW;6;59%
Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;25;Calm;0;84%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;35;SE;7;81%
Yakima;Fog;23;S;5;92%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather