WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Monday, March 4, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;26;NNE;3;71%

Bellingham;Clear;35;NE;7;30%

Bremerton;Clear;32;ENE;6;52%

Chehalis;Clear;28;N;3;69%

Deer Park;Clear;22;NNE;14;41%

Eastsound;Clear;37;NNE;5;41%

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;22;Calm;0;60%

Ephrata;Cloudy;25;N;7;55%

Everett;Clear;28;E;5;65%

Fort Lewis;Clear;30;Calm;0;56%

Friday Harbor;Clear;37;N;9;45%

Hoquiam;Clear;35;ENE;6;45%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;30;S;3;60%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;25;WSW;3;57%

Olympia;Clear;27;Calm;0;63%

Omak;Clear;16;NW;6;70%

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;6;E;3;90%

Port Angeles;Clear;29;Calm;0;58%

Pullman;Fog;11;Calm;0;88%

Puyallup;Clear;29;ENE;3;54%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;35;E;3;43%

Renton;Clear;37;ESE;3;29%

Seattle;Clear;35;ENE;5;43%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;33;Calm;0;38%

Shelton;Clear;31;N;3;49%

Spokane;Clear;18;Calm;0;71%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;19;NE;6;46%

Spokane Felts;Clear;18;Calm;0;71%

Stampede Pass;Clear;12;N;5;67%

Tacoma;Clear;35;NE;6;36%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;35;NE;6;36%

Vancouver;Clear;31;E;5;41%

Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;16;Calm;0;67%

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;24;W;7;54%

Whidbey Island;Clear;31;SE;9;53%

Yakima;Mostly clear;20;W;5;59%

