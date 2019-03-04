WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM PST Monday, March 4, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;23;Calm;0;73%
Bellingham;Clear;32;NNE;12;40%
Bremerton;Clear;30;NE;6;51%
Chehalis;Clear;27;Calm;1;78%
Deer Park;Clear;9;NNE;10;52%
Eastsound;Partly cloudy;35;N;7;40%
Ellensburg;Clear;3;N;2;72%
Ephrata;Clear;7;NNW;7;65%
Everett;Clear;25;E;5;70%
Fort Lewis;Clear;29;N;2;52%
Friday Harbor;Clear;34;NNE;6;48%
Hoquiam;Clear;35;NE;9;54%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;29;N;7;53%
Moses Lake;Clear;4;N;8;62%
Olympia;Clear;25;S;2;75%
Omak;Clear;11;N;7;69%
Pasco;Clear;11;N;5;73%
Port Angeles;Clear;31;WSW;8;71%
Pullman;Clear;-3;Calm;1;78%
Puyallup;Clear;25;ENE;2;51%
Quillayute;Mostly clear;32;ENE;7;62%
Renton;Clear;33;N;4;28%
Seattle;Clear;31;NE;4;39%
Seattle Boeing;Clear;31;N;1;32%
Shelton;Clear;30;N;5;48%
Spokane;Clear;10;Calm;1;65%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;7;NNE;9;53%
Spokane Felts;Clear;10;Calm;1;65%
Stampede Pass;Clear;11;NE;4;66%
Tacoma;Clear;30;NE;4;45%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;31;NE;4;43%
Vancouver;Clear;29;ESE;8;38%
Walla Walla;Clear;19;SSE;3;84%
Wenatchee;Clear;10;Calm;1;66%
Whidbey Island;Clear;33;N;6;47%
Yakima;Clear;8;W;7;64%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather