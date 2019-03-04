WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM PST Monday, March 4, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;23;Calm;0;73%

Bellingham;Clear;32;NNE;12;40%

Bremerton;Clear;30;NE;6;51%

Chehalis;Clear;27;Calm;1;78%

Deer Park;Clear;9;NNE;10;52%

Eastsound;Partly cloudy;35;N;7;40%

Ellensburg;Clear;3;N;2;72%

Ephrata;Clear;7;NNW;7;65%

Everett;Clear;25;E;5;70%

Fort Lewis;Clear;29;N;2;52%

Friday Harbor;Clear;34;NNE;6;48%

Hoquiam;Clear;35;NE;9;54%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;29;N;7;53%

Moses Lake;Clear;4;N;8;62%

Olympia;Clear;25;S;2;75%

Omak;Clear;11;N;7;69%

Pasco;Clear;11;N;5;73%

Port Angeles;Clear;31;WSW;8;71%

Pullman;Clear;-3;Calm;1;78%

Puyallup;Clear;25;ENE;2;51%

Quillayute;Mostly clear;32;ENE;7;62%

Renton;Clear;33;N;4;28%

Seattle;Clear;31;NE;4;39%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;31;N;1;32%

Shelton;Clear;30;N;5;48%

Spokane;Clear;10;Calm;1;65%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;7;NNE;9;53%

Spokane Felts;Clear;10;Calm;1;65%

Stampede Pass;Clear;11;NE;4;66%

Tacoma;Clear;30;NE;4;45%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;31;NE;4;43%

Vancouver;Clear;29;ESE;8;38%

Walla Walla;Clear;19;SSE;3;84%

Wenatchee;Clear;10;Calm;1;66%

Whidbey Island;Clear;33;N;6;47%

Yakima;Clear;8;W;7;64%

