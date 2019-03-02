WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM PST Saturday, March 2, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;26;N;7;95%

Bellingham;Partly cloudy;25;Calm;0;84%

Bremerton;Clear;32;NE;4;95%

Chehalis;Clear;36;N;3;82%

Deer Park;Cloudy;3;Calm;0;83%

Eastsound;Clear;32;Calm;1;94%

Ellensburg;Clear;18;WNW;5;91%

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;17;NNE;5;90%

Everett;Clear;30;NNW;3;100%

Fort Lewis;Clear;30;SSE;3;99%

Friday Harbor;Partly cloudy;30;Calm;0;88%

Hoquiam;Clear;40;NE;6;70%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;33;Calm;0;88%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;17;NNE;3;76%

Olympia;Clear;33;NNE;5;88%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;21;Calm;0;95%

Pasco;Clear;22;Calm;0;84%

Port Angeles;Clear;30;SW;7;85%

Pullman;Clear;12;Calm;0;91%

Puyallup;Clear;30;NNE;2;100%

Quillayute;Clear;26;NE;3;92%

Renton;Clear;36;Calm;0;72%

Seattle;Clear;34;NNE;3;90%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;40;N;3;67%

Shelton;Clear;30;Calm;0;88%

Spokane;Cloudy;13;WSW;5;88%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;9;Calm;0;98%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;13;WSW;5;88%

Stampede Pass;Clear;21;ESE;3;80%

Tacoma;Clear;38;N;5;79%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;38;N;5;79%

Vancouver;Clear;28;Calm;0;84%

Walla Walla;Clear;19;NE;5;84%

Wenatchee;Partly cloudy;20;Calm;0;84%

Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;30;SE;6;85%

Yakima;Clear;22;WSW;5;77%

