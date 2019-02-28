WA Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM PST Thursday, February 28, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Sunny;46;NW;3;43%

Bellingham;Mostly sunny;45;NNW;5;51%

Bremerton;Sunny;46;N;4;52%

Chehalis;Cloudy;45;N;5;49%

Deer Park;Cloudy;25;S;8;88%

Eastsound;Mostly sunny;43;NE;5;60%

Ellensburg;Partly sunny;24;N;1;79%

Ephrata;Partly sunny;26;Calm;0;84%

Everett;Sunny;44;NW;4;58%

Fort Lewis;Sunny;46;WNW;3;51%

Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny;48;E;5;49%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;44;ENE;9;62%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;41;N;5;57%

Moses Lake;Partly sunny;28;SSE;5;74%

Olympia;Partly sunny;46;Calm;0;43%

Omak;Cloudy;30;S;3;81%

Pasco;Mostly sunny;30;N;3;69%

Port Angeles;Mostly sunny;41;E;6;62%

Pullman;Mostly sunny;26;S;5;77%

Puyallup;Sunny;48;SSW;3;44%

Quillayute;Mostly sunny;46;N;3;53%

Renton;Sunny;46;NW;7;45%

Seattle;Sunny;45;NW;4;49%

Seattle Boeing;Sunny;46;N;3;40%

Shelton;Mostly sunny;44;E;7;46%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;28;SSW;3;77%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;25;SW;7;97%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;28;SSW;3;77%

Stampede Pass;Sunny;33;NE;3;61%

Tacoma;Sunny;43;SE;3;43%

Tacoma Narrows;Sunny;43;SE;3;43%

Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;43;E;6;45%

Walla Walla;Mostly sunny;30;N;6;71%

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;24;ESE;9;88%

Whidbey Island;Sunny;46;SE;8;43%

Yakima;Sunny;25;ESE;5;74%

_____

