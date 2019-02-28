WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM PST Thursday, February 28, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Sunny;46;NW;3;43%
Bellingham;Mostly sunny;45;NNW;5;51%
Bremerton;Sunny;46;N;4;52%
Chehalis;Cloudy;45;N;5;49%
Deer Park;Cloudy;25;S;8;88%
Eastsound;Mostly sunny;43;NE;5;60%
Ellensburg;Partly sunny;24;N;1;79%
Ephrata;Partly sunny;26;Calm;0;84%
Everett;Sunny;44;NW;4;58%
Fort Lewis;Sunny;46;WNW;3;51%
Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny;48;E;5;49%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;44;ENE;9;62%
Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;41;N;5;57%
Moses Lake;Partly sunny;28;SSE;5;74%
Olympia;Partly sunny;46;Calm;0;43%
Omak;Cloudy;30;S;3;81%
Pasco;Mostly sunny;30;N;3;69%
Port Angeles;Mostly sunny;41;E;6;62%
Pullman;Mostly sunny;26;S;5;77%
Puyallup;Sunny;48;SSW;3;44%
Quillayute;Mostly sunny;46;N;3;53%
Renton;Sunny;46;NW;7;45%
Seattle;Sunny;45;NW;4;49%
Seattle Boeing;Sunny;46;N;3;40%
Shelton;Mostly sunny;44;E;7;46%
Spokane;Mostly cloudy;28;SSW;3;77%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;25;SW;7;97%
Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;28;SSW;3;77%
Stampede Pass;Sunny;33;NE;3;61%
Tacoma;Sunny;43;SE;3;43%
Tacoma Narrows;Sunny;43;SE;3;43%
Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;43;E;6;45%
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny;30;N;6;71%
Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;24;ESE;9;88%
Whidbey Island;Sunny;46;SE;8;43%
Yakima;Sunny;25;ESE;5;74%
_____
