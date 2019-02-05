WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM PST Tuesday, February 5, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;16;Calm;0;96%
Bellingham;Clear;22;NNE;23;36%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;24;NE;4;81%
Chehalis;Clear;23;N;3;96%
Deer Park;Cloudy;21;N;8;57%
Eastsound;Clear;26;N;9;48%
Ellensburg;Flurries;24;ESE;5;88%
Ephrata;Cloudy;17;NNW;26;46%
Everett;Mostly cloudy;20;N;5;82%
Fort Lewis;Clear;17;ESE;5;100%
Friday Harbor;Clear;26;N;9;44%
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;30;ENE;8;81%
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;29;NNW;6;78%
Moses Lake;Flurries;20;N;14;47%
Olympia;Clear;18;WNW;2;89%
Omak;Clear;11;N;28;55%
Pasco;Cloudy;22;WNW;8;92%
Port Angeles;Clear;20;Calm;0;88%
Pullman;Cloudy;18;W;11;90%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;22;ENE;3;94%
Quillayute;Clear;28;N;12;65%
Renton;Clear;23;Calm;0;80%
Seattle;Partly cloudy;25;NE;5;77%
Seattle Boeing;Clear;27;N;3;63%
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;25;Calm;0;74%
Spokane;Cloudy;24;ESE;10;59%
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;23;NNE;8;58%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;24;ESE;10;59%
Stampede Pass;Showers;20;WSW;5;86%
Tacoma;Clear;25;ESE;5;71%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;25;ESE;5;71%
Vancouver;Flurries;29;N;3;88%
Walla Walla;Cloudy;22;SW;8;84%
Wenatchee;Cloudy;18;W;5;71%
Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;24;NNE;6;50%
Yakima;Cloudy;24;ESE;6;88%
_____
