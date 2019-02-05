WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM PST Tuesday, February 5, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;16;Calm;0;96%

Bellingham;Clear;22;NNE;23;36%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;24;NE;4;81%

Chehalis;Clear;23;N;3;96%

Deer Park;Cloudy;21;N;8;57%

Eastsound;Clear;26;N;9;48%

Ellensburg;Flurries;24;ESE;5;88%

Ephrata;Cloudy;17;NNW;26;46%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;20;N;5;82%

Fort Lewis;Clear;17;ESE;5;100%

Friday Harbor;Clear;26;N;9;44%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;30;ENE;8;81%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;29;NNW;6;78%

Moses Lake;Flurries;20;N;14;47%

Olympia;Clear;18;WNW;2;89%

Omak;Clear;11;N;28;55%

Pasco;Cloudy;22;WNW;8;92%

Port Angeles;Clear;20;Calm;0;88%

Pullman;Cloudy;18;W;11;90%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;22;ENE;3;94%

Quillayute;Clear;28;N;12;65%

Renton;Clear;23;Calm;0;80%

Seattle;Partly cloudy;25;NE;5;77%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;27;N;3;63%

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;25;Calm;0;74%

Spokane;Cloudy;24;ESE;10;59%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;23;NNE;8;58%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;24;ESE;10;59%

Stampede Pass;Showers;20;WSW;5;86%

Tacoma;Clear;25;ESE;5;71%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;25;ESE;5;71%

Vancouver;Flurries;29;N;3;88%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;22;SW;8;84%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;18;W;5;71%

Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;24;NNE;6;50%

Yakima;Cloudy;24;ESE;6;88%

