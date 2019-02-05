WA Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM PST Monday, February 4, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Fog;10;Calm;0;85%

Bellingham;Clear;22;NNE;25;38%

Bremerton;Mostly clear;28;NE;9;74%

Chehalis;Cloudy;27;NNW;6;86%

Deer Park;Cloudy;24;NE;15;54%

Eastsound;Clear;26;NE;11;51%

Ellensburg;Flurries;25;N;3;85%

Ephrata;Cloudy;19;N;28;49%

Everett;Fog;21;WNW;7;88%

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;22;Calm;0;100%

Friday Harbor;Clear;27;N;10;46%

Hoquiam;Partly cloudy;30;ENE;8;78%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;29;N;6;81%

Moses Lake;Flurries;22;N;18;48%

Olympia;Mostly clear;17;Calm;0;95%

Omak;Clear;12;NNW;25;55%

Pasco;Cloudy;22;WNW;14;92%

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;24;SSW;5;77%

Pullman;Flurries;20;W;16;91%

Puyallup;Cloudy;25;NNE;3;83%

Quillayute;Clear;28;NE;13;60%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;27;NNE;3;71%

Seattle;Partly cloudy;26;NE;7;73%

Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;28;N;6;60%

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;25;Calm;0;84%

Spokane;Flurries;27;ENE;5;53%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;23;NE;16;60%

Spokane Felts;Flurries;27;ENE;5;53%

Stampede Pass;Cloudy;20;WSW;5;88%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;28;N;17;58%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly clear;28;N;17;58%

Vancouver;Flurries;29;NW;6;84%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;22;WSW;9;84%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;18;ENE;3;77%

Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;28;N;17;44%

Yakima;Snow;27;Calm;0;92%

