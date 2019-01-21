WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM PST Monday, January 21, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;34;Calm;0;93%

Bellingham;Clear;30;Calm;0;92%

Bremerton;Cloudy;38;NNE;1;85%

Chehalis;Fog;36;Calm;0;99%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;27;Calm;1;91%

Eastsound;Cloudy;45;NNW;7;81%

Ellensburg;Clear;23;ESE;3;84%

Ephrata;Clear;33;NW;9;71%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;38;W;2;91%

Fort Lewis;Fog;32;SE;7;97%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;37;W;2;92%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;38;NE;3;100%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;36;W;3;93%

Moses Lake;Clear;30;W;7;82%

Olympia;Cloudy;33;Calm;1;99%

Omak;Clear;30;WNW;10;83%

Pasco;Cloudy;32;N;3;94%

Port Angeles;Mostly clear;34;WSW;7;85%

Pullman;Fog;30;W;8;96%

Puyallup;Fog;35;N;1;94%

Quillayute;Mostly clear;33;E;4;96%

Renton;Cloudy;34;ESE;2;95%

Seattle;Cloudy;40;ENE;2;86%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;35;SSE;3;88%

Shelton;Cloudy;34;Calm;1;93%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;31;Calm;1;85%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;28;W;7;98%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;31;Calm;1;85%

Stampede Pass;Fog;30;N;4;91%

Tacoma;Fog;36;SE;2;96%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;38;SE;2;94%

Vancouver;Fog;36;Calm;0;92%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;35;S;6;88%

Wenatchee;Clear;28;W;8;92%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;38;NNW;4;92%

Yakima;Showers;30;WNW;6;95%

