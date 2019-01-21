WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM PST Monday, January 21, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;34;Calm;0;93%
Bellingham;Clear;30;Calm;0;92%
Bremerton;Cloudy;38;NNE;1;85%
Chehalis;Fog;36;Calm;0;99%
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;27;Calm;1;91%
Eastsound;Cloudy;45;NNW;7;81%
Ellensburg;Clear;23;ESE;3;84%
Ephrata;Clear;33;NW;9;71%
Everett;Mostly cloudy;38;W;2;91%
Fort Lewis;Fog;32;SE;7;97%
Friday Harbor;Cloudy;37;W;2;92%
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;38;NE;3;100%
Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;36;W;3;93%
Moses Lake;Clear;30;W;7;82%
Olympia;Cloudy;33;Calm;1;99%
Omak;Clear;30;WNW;10;83%
Pasco;Cloudy;32;N;3;94%
Port Angeles;Mostly clear;34;WSW;7;85%
Pullman;Fog;30;W;8;96%
Puyallup;Fog;35;N;1;94%
Quillayute;Mostly clear;33;E;4;96%
Renton;Cloudy;34;ESE;2;95%
Seattle;Cloudy;40;ENE;2;86%
Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;35;SSE;3;88%
Shelton;Cloudy;34;Calm;1;93%
Spokane;Mostly cloudy;31;Calm;1;85%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;28;W;7;98%
Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;31;Calm;1;85%
Stampede Pass;Fog;30;N;4;91%
Tacoma;Fog;36;SE;2;96%
Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;38;SE;2;94%
Vancouver;Fog;36;Calm;0;92%
Walla Walla;Cloudy;35;S;6;88%
Wenatchee;Clear;28;W;8;92%
Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;38;NNW;4;92%
Yakima;Showers;30;WNW;6;95%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather