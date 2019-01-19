WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM PST Saturday, January 19, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;48;SSE;12;79%

Bellingham;Mostly sunny;48;SSE;7;73%

Bremerton;Cloudy;46;SSW;8;89%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;45;SW;3;100%

Deer Park;Cloudy;33;N;3;100%

Eastsound;Sunny;48;SSW;9;76%

Ellensburg;Fog;33;E;5;88%

Ephrata;Fog;37;S;5;100%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;47;SSE;10;90%

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;43;SE;8;100%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;49;SW;13;65%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;49;S;10;86%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;46;S;5;95%

Moses Lake;Fog;36;Calm;0;96%

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;43;SSW;5;92%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;36;S;10;100%

Pasco;Cloudy;41;WNW;5;92%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;45;SW;8;79%

Pullman;Cloudy;40;SE;12;89%

Puyallup;Partly sunny;47;SSW;6;86%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;49;SSW;15;47%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;45;S;3;89%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;48;E;9;78%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;47;SSE;10;79%

Shelton;Cloudy;47;SSW;10;79%

Spokane;Cloudy;40;Calm;0;92%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;37;S;11;99%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;40;Calm;0;92%

Stampede Pass;Flurries;33;N;3;91%

Tacoma;Mostly sunny;46;SSW;9;85%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly sunny;46;SSW;9;85%

Vancouver;Showers;42;N;4;96%

Walla Walla;Showers;48;SSE;15;82%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;32;NE;5;95%

Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;46;SSE;7;85%

Yakima;Cloudy;35;W;6;92%

_____

