WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM PST Saturday, January 19, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;48;SSE;12;79%
Bellingham;Mostly sunny;48;SSE;7;73%
Bremerton;Cloudy;46;SSW;8;89%
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;45;SW;3;100%
Deer Park;Cloudy;33;N;3;100%
Eastsound;Sunny;48;SSW;9;76%
Ellensburg;Fog;33;E;5;88%
Ephrata;Fog;37;S;5;100%
Everett;Mostly cloudy;47;SSE;10;90%
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;43;SE;8;100%
Friday Harbor;Cloudy;49;SW;13;65%
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;49;S;10;86%
Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;46;S;5;95%
Moses Lake;Fog;36;Calm;0;96%
Olympia;Mostly cloudy;43;SSW;5;92%
Omak;Mostly cloudy;36;S;10;100%
Pasco;Cloudy;41;WNW;5;92%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;45;SW;8;79%
Pullman;Cloudy;40;SE;12;89%
Puyallup;Partly sunny;47;SSW;6;86%
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;49;SSW;15;47%
Renton;Mostly cloudy;45;S;3;89%
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;48;E;9;78%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;47;SSE;10;79%
Shelton;Cloudy;47;SSW;10;79%
Spokane;Cloudy;40;Calm;0;92%
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;37;S;11;99%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;40;Calm;0;92%
Stampede Pass;Flurries;33;N;3;91%
Tacoma;Mostly sunny;46;SSW;9;85%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly sunny;46;SSW;9;85%
Vancouver;Showers;42;N;4;96%
Walla Walla;Showers;48;SSE;15;82%
Wenatchee;Cloudy;32;NE;5;95%
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;46;SSE;7;85%
Yakima;Cloudy;35;W;6;92%
