WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 06:00 AM PST Saturday, December 22, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;35;N;5;92%

Bellingham;Showers;36;NNE;6;75%

Bremerton;Cloudy;39;WSW;4;89%

Chehalis;Cloudy;41;SSW;6;80%

Deer Park;Clear;17;N;3;87%

Eastsound;Cloudy;41;Calm;0;80%

Ellensburg;Clear;24;Calm;0;77%

Ephrata;Clear;23;ENE;8;84%

Everett;Cloudy;39;ENE;6;87%

Fort Lewis;Cloudy;37;NE;6;100%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;42;E;15;72%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;42;ENE;10;91%

Kelso-Longview;Partly cloudy;37;SSE;5;93%

Moses Lake;Clear;22;N;6;88%

Olympia;Cloudy;36;ESE;3;96%

Omak;Clear;21;WNW;5;84%

Pasco;Clear;25;Calm;0;92%

Port Angeles;Showers;36;S;3;92%

Pullman;Clear;26;Calm;0;92%

Puyallup;Cloudy;37;WSW;2;83%

Quillayute;Cloudy;43;SSE;12;92%

Renton;Showers;39;SSE;6;75%

Seattle;Showers;40;NE;5;76%

Seattle Boeing;Showers;38;Calm;0;79%

Shelton;Cloudy;39;N;8;88%

Spokane;Clear;27;Calm;0;88%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;21;SE;5;100%

Spokane Felts;Clear;27;Calm;0;88%

Stampede Pass;Cloudy;23;N;3;87%

Tacoma;Cloudy;38;Calm;0;89%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;38;Calm;0;89%

Vancouver;Fog;39;SE;6;85%

Walla Walla;Clear;32;WSW;3;72%

Wenatchee;Clear;27;WSW;5;81%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;44;ESE;15;59%

Yakima;Partly cloudy;21;W;6;87%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather