WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 06:00 AM PST Saturday, December 22, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Cloudy;35;N;5;92%
Bellingham;Showers;36;NNE;6;75%
Bremerton;Cloudy;39;WSW;4;89%
Chehalis;Cloudy;41;SSW;6;80%
Deer Park;Clear;17;N;3;87%
Eastsound;Cloudy;41;Calm;0;80%
Ellensburg;Clear;24;Calm;0;77%
Ephrata;Clear;23;ENE;8;84%
Everett;Cloudy;39;ENE;6;87%
Fort Lewis;Cloudy;37;NE;6;100%
Friday Harbor;Cloudy;42;E;15;72%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;42;ENE;10;91%
Kelso-Longview;Partly cloudy;37;SSE;5;93%
Moses Lake;Clear;22;N;6;88%
Olympia;Cloudy;36;ESE;3;96%
Omak;Clear;21;WNW;5;84%
Pasco;Clear;25;Calm;0;92%
Port Angeles;Showers;36;S;3;92%
Pullman;Clear;26;Calm;0;92%
Puyallup;Cloudy;37;WSW;2;83%
Quillayute;Cloudy;43;SSE;12;92%
Renton;Showers;39;SSE;6;75%
Seattle;Showers;40;NE;5;76%
Seattle Boeing;Showers;38;Calm;0;79%
Shelton;Cloudy;39;N;8;88%
Spokane;Clear;27;Calm;0;88%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;21;SE;5;100%
Spokane Felts;Clear;27;Calm;0;88%
Stampede Pass;Cloudy;23;N;3;87%
Tacoma;Cloudy;38;Calm;0;89%
Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;38;Calm;0;89%
Vancouver;Fog;39;SE;6;85%
Walla Walla;Clear;32;WSW;3;72%
Wenatchee;Clear;27;WSW;5;81%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;44;ESE;15;59%
Yakima;Partly cloudy;21;W;6;87%
_____
