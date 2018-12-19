WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Tuesday, December 18, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;46;SSE;13;85%

Bellingham;Partly cloudy;47;SSE;8;76%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;46;SSW;10;91%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;41;WSW;5;100%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;40;SSW;12;82%

Eastsound;Partly cloudy;46;S;12;93%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;36;WSW;6;89%

Ephrata;Clear;39;SW;12;82%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;47;SSE;10;87%

Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;46;S;12;99%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;42;SSE;5;88%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;48;SSW;16;82%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;47;SSE;7;89%

Moses Lake;Clear;45;SW;17;68%

Olympia;Showers;45;SSW;6;89%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;41;S;10;75%

Pasco;Clear;48;WSW;18;70%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;45;W;8;82%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;43;WSW;20;76%

Puyallup;Partly cloudy;48;S;9;86%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;46;N;6;88%

Renton;Cloudy;48;SSE;7;82%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;48;S;10;81%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;50;SSW;12;74%

Shelton;Showers;49;SSW;13;83%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;44;SW;14;76%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;39;SSW;18;100%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;44;SW;14;76%

Stampede Pass;Showers;33;WSW;8;91%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;46;S;12;85%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;46;S;12;85%

Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;49;SSE;3;79%

Walla Walla;Mostly clear;49;SW;21;63%

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;42;NW;13;70%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;44;SE;9;88%

Yakima;Cloudy;44;WSW;13;67%

