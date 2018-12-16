WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM PST Sunday, December 16, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Showers;46;ESE;9;82%

Bellingham;Showers;43;NNE;8;76%

Bremerton;Rain;45;ENE;7;86%

Chehalis;Showers;45;Calm;0;100%

Deer Park;Cloudy;36;NNE;9;69%

Eastsound;Showers;50;N;10;71%

Ellensburg;Flurries;35;Calm;0;88%

Ephrata;Showers;37;N;9;85%

Everett;Showers;47;E;12;84%

Fort Lewis;Showers;44;NE;3;100%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;49;ESE;22;70%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;46;ENE;17;92%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;45;SE;8;92%

Moses Lake;Showers;37;NNE;5;88%

Olympia;Rain;42;NNW;3;95%

Omak;Cloudy;36;NW;3;96%

Pasco;Showers;40;WNW;7;82%

Port Angeles;Showers;46;Calm;19;86%

Pullman;Cloudy;39;SE;6;64%

Puyallup;Showers;47;ENE;4;80%

Quillayute;Cloudy;49;SE;18;96%

Renton;Rain;47;N;5;76%

Seattle;Rain;47;NE;8;78%

Seattle Boeing;Rain;45;Calm;0;82%

Shelton;Showers;43;NE;5;92%

Spokane;Showers;36;WSW;3;72%

Spokane Fairchild;Showers;34;NE;9;80%

Spokane Felts;Showers;36;WSW;3;72%

Stampede Pass;Snow;30;N;7;88%

Tacoma;Showers;43;NNE;7;92%

Tacoma Narrows;Rain;43;NNE;7;92%

Vancouver;Showers;45;ESE;9;85%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;40;SSE;7;70%

Wenatchee;Snow;32;Calm;0;92%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;51;ESE;21;65%

Yakima;Showers;36;WSW;8;89%

_____

