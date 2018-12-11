WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM PST Tuesday, December 11, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Showers;44;SE;10;90%

Bellingham;Showers;47;SE;21;70%

Bremerton;Rain;42;S;9;97%

Chehalis;Showers;46;S;8;93%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;29;Calm;0;92%

Eastsound;Cloudy;48;SSE;9;81%

Ellensburg;Fog;26;Calm;0;92%

Ephrata;Cloudy;29;E;3;92%

Everett;Showers;43;SE;10;98%

Fort Lewis;Showers;39;Calm;0;100%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;47;SE;16;79%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;46;ENE;12;92%

Kelso-Longview;Showers;44;SSE;10;92%

Moses Lake;Cloudy;28;SE;6;92%

Olympia;Showers;44;SW;7;88%

Omak;Cloudy;32;SSW;9;92%

Pasco;Showers;31;Calm;0;96%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;41;WSW;5;92%

Pullman;Partly cloudy;33;ESE;8;91%

Puyallup;Showers;42;S;5;96%

Quillayute;Showers;45;SSE;15;100%

Renton;Cloudy;44;SSE;3;82%

Seattle;Showers;45;ESE;7;81%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;44;SE;6;78%

Shelton;Showers;42;Calm;0;91%

Spokane;Cloudy;31;Calm;0;92%

Spokane Fairchild;Fog;27;Calm;0;100%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;31;Calm;0;92%

Stampede Pass;Cloudy;31;Calm;0;88%

Tacoma;Showers;43;S;6;88%

Tacoma Narrows;Showers;43;S;6;88%

Vancouver;Cloudy;42;ESE;8;88%

Walla Walla;Fog;29;SSE;3;92%

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;29;ESE;7;96%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;50;SE;25;68%

Yakima;Fog;29;ESE;3;96%

