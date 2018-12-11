WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM PST Tuesday, December 11, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Showers;44;SE;10;90%
Bellingham;Showers;47;SE;21;70%
Bremerton;Rain;42;S;9;97%
Chehalis;Showers;46;S;8;93%
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;29;Calm;0;92%
Eastsound;Cloudy;48;SSE;9;81%
Ellensburg;Fog;26;Calm;0;92%
Ephrata;Cloudy;29;E;3;92%
Everett;Showers;43;SE;10;98%
Fort Lewis;Showers;39;Calm;0;100%
Friday Harbor;Cloudy;47;SE;16;79%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;46;ENE;12;92%
Kelso-Longview;Showers;44;SSE;10;92%
Moses Lake;Cloudy;28;SE;6;92%
Olympia;Showers;44;SW;7;88%
Omak;Cloudy;32;SSW;9;92%
Pasco;Showers;31;Calm;0;96%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;41;WSW;5;92%
Pullman;Partly cloudy;33;ESE;8;91%
Puyallup;Showers;42;S;5;96%
Quillayute;Showers;45;SSE;15;100%
Renton;Cloudy;44;SSE;3;82%
Seattle;Showers;45;ESE;7;81%
Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;44;SE;6;78%
Shelton;Showers;42;Calm;0;91%
Spokane;Cloudy;31;Calm;0;92%
Spokane Fairchild;Fog;27;Calm;0;100%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;31;Calm;0;92%
Stampede Pass;Cloudy;31;Calm;0;88%
Tacoma;Showers;43;S;6;88%
Tacoma Narrows;Showers;43;S;6;88%
Vancouver;Cloudy;42;ESE;8;88%
Walla Walla;Fog;29;SSE;3;92%
Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;29;ESE;7;96%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;50;SE;25;68%
Yakima;Fog;29;ESE;3;96%
