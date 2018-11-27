WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM PST Tuesday, November 27, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Showers;53;SSE;12;92%
Bellingham;Showers;57;SSE;18;77%
Bremerton;Rain;53;S;9;92%
Chehalis;Rain;54;S;13;93%
Deer Park;Showers;35;Calm;0;95%
Eastsound;Showers;55;N;5;87%
Ellensburg;Showers;36;Calm;0;89%
Ephrata;Showers;38;NNW;6;92%
Everett;Showers;53;SE;10;89%
Fort Lewis;Rain;56;SSE;15;98%
Friday Harbor;Showers;52;SE;17;89%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;56;S;24;93%
Kelso-Longview;Showers;51;SSE;12;92%
Moses Lake;Cloudy;37;NNE;3;92%
Olympia;Rain;53;SSW;10;89%
Omak;Cloudy;37;Calm;0;100%
Pasco;Cloudy;38;S;6;96%
Port Angeles;Rain;50;NNW;3;96%
Pullman;Showers;38;E;16;85%
Puyallup;Rain;55;SSE;9;91%
Quillayute;Cloudy;53;S;12;96%
Renton;Rain;50;SSE;6;92%
Seattle;Showers;52;E;9;84%
Seattle Boeing;Showers;50;SSE;9;92%
Shelton;Rain;52;SE;5;92%
Spokane;Showers;38;ENE;5;92%
Spokane Fairchild;Showers;37;SE;14;100%
Spokane Felts;Showers;38;ENE;5;92%
Stampede Pass;Rain;33;N;5;88%
Tacoma;Rain;54;S;13;86%
Tacoma Narrows;Rain;54;S;13;86%
Vancouver;Showers;47;ESE;9;89%
Walla Walla;Cloudy;60;SSE;21;42%
Wenatchee;Showers;36;Calm;0;89%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;57;SE;25;74%
Yakima;Showers;35;NW;6;88%
