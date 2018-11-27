WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM PST Tuesday, November 27, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Showers;53;SSE;12;92%

Bellingham;Showers;57;SSE;18;77%

Bremerton;Rain;53;S;9;92%

Chehalis;Rain;54;S;13;93%

Deer Park;Showers;35;Calm;0;95%

Eastsound;Showers;55;N;5;87%

Ellensburg;Showers;36;Calm;0;89%

Ephrata;Showers;38;NNW;6;92%

Everett;Showers;53;SE;10;89%

Fort Lewis;Rain;56;SSE;15;98%

Friday Harbor;Showers;52;SE;17;89%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;56;S;24;93%

Kelso-Longview;Showers;51;SSE;12;92%

Moses Lake;Cloudy;37;NNE;3;92%

Olympia;Rain;53;SSW;10;89%

Omak;Cloudy;37;Calm;0;100%

Pasco;Cloudy;38;S;6;96%

Port Angeles;Rain;50;NNW;3;96%

Pullman;Showers;38;E;16;85%

Puyallup;Rain;55;SSE;9;91%

Quillayute;Cloudy;53;S;12;96%

Renton;Rain;50;SSE;6;92%

Seattle;Showers;52;E;9;84%

Seattle Boeing;Showers;50;SSE;9;92%

Shelton;Rain;52;SE;5;92%

Spokane;Showers;38;ENE;5;92%

Spokane Fairchild;Showers;37;SE;14;100%

Spokane Felts;Showers;38;ENE;5;92%

Stampede Pass;Rain;33;N;5;88%

Tacoma;Rain;54;S;13;86%

Tacoma Narrows;Rain;54;S;13;86%

Vancouver;Showers;47;ESE;9;89%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;60;SSE;21;42%

Wenatchee;Showers;36;Calm;0;89%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;57;SE;25;74%

Yakima;Showers;35;NW;6;88%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather