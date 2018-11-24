WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Saturday, November 24, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Showers;43;E;3;93%
Bellingham;Cloudy;45;WSW;3;85%
Bremerton;Fog;39;SE;3;99%
Chehalis;Partly cloudy;37;WSW;5;100%
Deer Park;Cloudy;33;Calm;0;95%
Eastsound;Cloudy;46;Calm;0;87%
Ellensburg;Cloudy;38;NW;21;79%
Ephrata;Cloudy;34;SE;5;92%
Everett;Cloudy;42;ESE;4;97%
Fort Lewis;Clear;35;SE;7;100%
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;42;Calm;0;91%
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;42;NE;3;91%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;42;Calm;0;91%
Moses Lake;Cloudy;35;SW;6;88%
Olympia;Clear;38;SW;5;92%
Omak;Mostly cloudy;36;NNW;7;96%
Pasco;Partly cloudy;39;Calm;0;85%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;43;W;10;79%
Pullman;Cloudy;35;WSW;18;95%
Puyallup;Partly cloudy;40;SSE;3;94%
Quillayute;Clear;38;Calm;0;99%
Renton;Cloudy;43;SSE;6;92%
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;43;ESE;6;87%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;42;SSE;7;88%
Shelton;Partly cloudy;39;WSW;14;92%
Spokane;Snow;33;W;3;95%
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;32;WSW;6;100%
Spokane Felts;Snow;33;W;3;95%
Stampede Pass;Fog;31;W;8;88%
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;40;S;6;92%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;40;S;6;92%
Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;43;Calm;0;92%
Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;42;SSW;10;78%
Wenatchee;Cloudy;37;W;14;75%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;46;Calm;0;79%
Yakima;Clear;27;Calm;0;92%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather