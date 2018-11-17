WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Saturday, November 17, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Fog;36;NNE;3;100%

Bellingham;Clear;46;N;13;51%

Bremerton;Clear;45;NNE;8;85%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;48;N;6;93%

Deer Park;Clear;26;NE;7;92%

Eastsound;Clear;50;NNE;6;49%

Ellensburg;Clear;34;Calm;0;69%

Ephrata;Clear;42;N;12;52%

Everett;Fog;40;NW;5;95%

Fort Lewis;Clear;47;N;8;99%

Friday Harbor;Clear;49;N;7;60%

Hoquiam;Clear;48;NNE;8;86%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;50;N;7;86%

Moses Lake;Clear;29;N;7;78%

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;48;NNE;3;82%

Omak;Clear;38;NNW;12;67%

Pasco;Clear;34;Calm;0;75%

Port Angeles;Clear;38;SSW;6;92%

Pullman;Mostly clear;29;Calm;0;85%

Puyallup;Clear;44;NNE;4;99%

Quillayute;Clear;45;NE;13;65%

Renton;Clear;49;NNW;7;79%

Seattle;Partly cloudy;47;N;7;85%

Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;49;N;6;73%

Shelton;Clear;34;Calm;0;96%

Spokane;Clear;33;Calm;0;91%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;34;N;9;86%

Spokane Felts;Clear;33;Calm;0;91%

Stampede Pass;Mostly clear;32;N;3;85%

Tacoma;Clear;48;N;21;73%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;48;N;21;73%

Vancouver;Partly cloudy;40;Calm;0;100%

Walla Walla;Clear;35;ESE;5;84%

Wenatchee;Clear;46;NNE;14;38%

Whidbey Island;Clear;38;N;3;82%

Yakima;Mostly clear;43;NW;10;45%

