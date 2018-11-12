WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Monday, November 12, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;28;NNW;2;100%

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;34;Calm;1;91%

Bremerton;Clear;40;NE;5;84%

Chehalis;Clear;34;N;3;98%

Deer Park;Clear;24;N;4;95%

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;41;Calm;0;93%

Ellensburg;Mostly clear;27;Calm;0;78%

Ephrata;Mostly clear;20;Calm;0;91%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;34;NNW;3;92%

Fort Lewis;Clear;32;Calm;0;100%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;1;89%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;47;NE;16;60%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;32;Calm;0;95%

Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;21;N;1;88%

Olympia;Clear;33;Calm;0;88%

Omak;Clear;25;WNW;3;92%

Pasco;Cloudy;33;N;5;90%

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;36;SSE;3;92%

Pullman;Clear;26;NE;1;89%

Puyallup;Partly cloudy;35;N;3;89%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;40;N;3;87%

Renton;Clear;41;N;4;85%

Seattle;Mostly clear;42;NNE;3;81%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;36;Calm;0;89%

Shelton;Clear;41;N;7;70%

Spokane;Fog;26;Calm;0;92%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;26;NE;4;98%

Spokane Felts;Fog;26;Calm;0;92%

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;29;N;5;78%

Tacoma;Mostly clear;39;NNE;4;89%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;40;NNE;4;88%

Vancouver;Clear;50;E;14;36%

Walla Walla;Fog;31;Calm;0;88%

Wenatchee;Fog;28;Calm;0;95%

Whidbey Island;Fog;39;SE;5;82%

Yakima;Clear;23;Calm;0;88%

