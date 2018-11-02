WA Current Conditions as of 01:00 PM PDT Friday, November 2, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly sunny;58;WNW;12;71%

Bellingham;Partly sunny;60;SSE;10;64%

Bremerton;Mostly sunny;60;SW;12;79%

Chehalis;Cloudy;61;N;5;77%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;54;W;10;71%

Eastsound;Sunny;63;SSW;7;59%

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;60;NW;37;43%

Ephrata;Mostly sunny;63;W;23;41%

Everett;Partly sunny;58;WNW;10;80%

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;58;SSW;17;94%

Friday Harbor;Sunny;59;SSW;10;71%

Hoquiam;Mostly sunny;60;W;15;80%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;57;W;5;83%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;60;W;20;51%

Olympia;Cloudy;59;SW;12;69%

Omak;Partly sunny;65;N;15;50%

Pasco;Mostly sunny;71;W;25;34%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;57;WNW;12;83%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;56;WSW;24;71%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;60;SW;12;76%

Quillayute;Cloudy;55;WSW;12;92%

Renton;Cloudy;59;SSE;14;71%

Seattle;Cloudy;59;SSW;11;74%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;60;S;7;69%

Shelton;Cloudy;58;WSW;20;77%

Spokane;Cloudy;57;WSW;15;66%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;53;WSW;22;71%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;57;WSW;15;66%

Stampede Pass;Cloudy;45;WNW;12;85%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;58;SW;16;71%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;58;SW;16;71%

Vancouver;Cloudy;61;WNW;9;57%

Walla Walla;Sunny;64;WSW;25;57%

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;57;W;16;57%

Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;59;W;23;69%

Yakima;Mostly sunny;64;W;23;36%

_____

