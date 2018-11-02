WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 01:00 PM PDT Friday, November 2, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly sunny;58;WNW;12;71%
Bellingham;Partly sunny;60;SSE;10;64%
Bremerton;Mostly sunny;60;SW;12;79%
Chehalis;Cloudy;61;N;5;77%
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;54;W;10;71%
Eastsound;Sunny;63;SSW;7;59%
Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;60;NW;37;43%
Ephrata;Mostly sunny;63;W;23;41%
Everett;Partly sunny;58;WNW;10;80%
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;58;SSW;17;94%
Friday Harbor;Sunny;59;SSW;10;71%
Hoquiam;Mostly sunny;60;W;15;80%
Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;57;W;5;83%
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;60;W;20;51%
Olympia;Cloudy;59;SW;12;69%
Omak;Partly sunny;65;N;15;50%
Pasco;Mostly sunny;71;W;25;34%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;57;WNW;12;83%
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;56;WSW;24;71%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;60;SW;12;76%
Quillayute;Cloudy;55;WSW;12;92%
Renton;Cloudy;59;SSE;14;71%
Seattle;Cloudy;59;SSW;11;74%
Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;60;S;7;69%
Shelton;Cloudy;58;WSW;20;77%
Spokane;Cloudy;57;WSW;15;66%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;53;WSW;22;71%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;57;WSW;15;66%
Stampede Pass;Cloudy;45;WNW;12;85%
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;58;SW;16;71%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;58;SW;16;71%
Vancouver;Cloudy;61;WNW;9;57%
Walla Walla;Sunny;64;WSW;25;57%
Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;57;W;16;57%
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;59;W;23;69%
Yakima;Mostly sunny;64;W;23;36%
