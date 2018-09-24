WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 03:00 PM PDT Monday, September 24, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Sunny;64;W;6;57%
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;62;NW;7;61%
Bremerton;Partly sunny;66;NNW;7;53%
Chehalis;Sunny;69;NNE;8;46%
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;67;NW;11;29%
Eastsound;Sunny;59;NNW;5;70%
Ellensburg;Sunny;71;Calm;0;25%
Ephrata;Sunny;72;W;9;21%
Everett;Sunny;65;WNW;6;55%
Fort Lewis;Sunny;65;N;13;59%
Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny;64;N;7;52%
Hoquiam;Sunny;65;WSW;8;55%
Kelso-Longview;Sunny;66;NNW;8;49%
Moses Lake;Sunny;71;SW;6;26%
Olympia;Sunny;65;N;14;50%
Omak;Mostly cloudy;70;N;8;33%
Pasco;Sunny;70;W;3;29%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;61;SE;7;62%
Pullman;Sunny;62;WNW;8;37%
Puyallup;Sunny;67;N;7;50%
Quillayute;Sunny;61;W;6;68%
Renton;Sunny;66;WNW;9;51%
Seattle;Sunny;66;NNW;7;50%
Seattle Boeing;Sunny;66;WNW;9;48%
Shelton;Mostly sunny;67;N;7;50%
Spokane;Mostly cloudy;65;SW;7;32%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;64;NNW;10;33%
Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;65;SW;7;32%
Stampede Pass;Sunny;59;N;5;51%
Tacoma;Mostly sunny;64;N;9;55%
Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;64;N;9;55%
Vancouver;Sunny;67;N;6;48%
Walla Walla;Sunny;65;N;7;33%
Wenatchee;Sunny;69;Calm;0;25%
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;61;W;10;64%
Yakima;Sunny;70;N;2;28%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather