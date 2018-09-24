WA Current Conditions as of 03:00 PM PDT Monday, September 24, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Sunny;64;W;6;57%

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;62;NW;7;61%

Bremerton;Partly sunny;66;NNW;7;53%

Chehalis;Sunny;69;NNE;8;46%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;67;NW;11;29%

Eastsound;Sunny;59;NNW;5;70%

Ellensburg;Sunny;71;Calm;0;25%

Ephrata;Sunny;72;W;9;21%

Everett;Sunny;65;WNW;6;55%

Fort Lewis;Sunny;65;N;13;59%

Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny;64;N;7;52%

Hoquiam;Sunny;65;WSW;8;55%

Kelso-Longview;Sunny;66;NNW;8;49%

Moses Lake;Sunny;71;SW;6;26%

Olympia;Sunny;65;N;14;50%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;70;N;8;33%

Pasco;Sunny;70;W;3;29%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;61;SE;7;62%

Pullman;Sunny;62;WNW;8;37%

Puyallup;Sunny;67;N;7;50%

Quillayute;Sunny;61;W;6;68%

Renton;Sunny;66;WNW;9;51%

Seattle;Sunny;66;NNW;7;50%

Seattle Boeing;Sunny;66;WNW;9;48%

Shelton;Mostly sunny;67;N;7;50%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;65;SW;7;32%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;64;NNW;10;33%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;65;SW;7;32%

Stampede Pass;Sunny;59;N;5;51%

Tacoma;Mostly sunny;64;N;9;55%

Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;64;N;9;55%

Vancouver;Sunny;67;N;6;48%

Walla Walla;Sunny;65;N;7;33%

Wenatchee;Sunny;69;Calm;0;25%

Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;61;W;10;64%

Yakima;Sunny;70;N;2;28%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather