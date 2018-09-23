WA Current Conditions as of 08:00 PM PDT Saturday, September 22, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;56;NNW;6;83%

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;58;N;5;83%

Bremerton;Mostly clear;59;SSW;13;72%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;59;SW;6;75%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;63;SSW;15;43%

Eastsound;Cloudy;59;SSW;5;71%

Ellensburg;Mostly clear;60;NW;18;59%

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;66;SW;15;48%

Everett;Rain;58;N;10;79%

Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;59;SW;12;74%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;59;SW;9;57%

Hoquiam;Mostly clear;61;WSW;12;80%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;62;WSW;10;67%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;68;SW;10;44%

Olympia;Mostly clear;59;WSW;7;69%

Omak;Showers;69;S;14;37%

Pasco;Cloudy;70;WSW;13;37%

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;55;WNW;10;77%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;60;WSW;9;59%

Puyallup;Mostly clear;60;SW;10;73%

Quillayute;Mostly clear;56;WSW;10;80%

Renton;Cloudy;63;S;13;59%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;60;SE;13;68%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;61;S;12;64%

Shelton;Clear;58;SW;15;77%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;64;SSW;8;42%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;61;SSW;17;45%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;64;SSW;8;42%

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;44;WNW;12;100%

Tacoma;Partly cloudy;59;SW;13;73%

Tacoma Narrows;Partly cloudy;59;SW;13;73%

Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;64;NW;13;55%

Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;67;SSW;7;43%

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;65;W;17;43%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;59;WNW;25;66%

Yakima;Partly cloudy;65;WNW;13;45%

