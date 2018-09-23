WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 08:00 PM PDT Saturday, September 22, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Cloudy;56;NNW;6;83%
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;58;N;5;83%
Bremerton;Mostly clear;59;SSW;13;72%
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;59;SW;6;75%
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;63;SSW;15;43%
Eastsound;Cloudy;59;SSW;5;71%
Ellensburg;Mostly clear;60;NW;18;59%
Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;66;SW;15;48%
Everett;Rain;58;N;10;79%
Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;59;SW;12;74%
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;59;SW;9;57%
Hoquiam;Mostly clear;61;WSW;12;80%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;62;WSW;10;67%
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;68;SW;10;44%
Olympia;Mostly clear;59;WSW;7;69%
Omak;Showers;69;S;14;37%
Pasco;Cloudy;70;WSW;13;37%
Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;55;WNW;10;77%
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;60;WSW;9;59%
Puyallup;Mostly clear;60;SW;10;73%
Quillayute;Mostly clear;56;WSW;10;80%
Renton;Cloudy;63;S;13;59%
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;60;SE;13;68%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;61;S;12;64%
Shelton;Clear;58;SW;15;77%
Spokane;Mostly cloudy;64;SSW;8;42%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;61;SSW;17;45%
Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;64;SSW;8;42%
Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;44;WNW;12;100%
Tacoma;Partly cloudy;59;SW;13;73%
Tacoma Narrows;Partly cloudy;59;SW;13;73%
Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;64;NW;13;55%
Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;67;SSW;7;43%
Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;65;W;17;43%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;59;WNW;25;66%
Yakima;Partly cloudy;65;WNW;13;45%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather