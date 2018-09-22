WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM PDT Friday, September 21, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;60;ESE;6;89%
Bellingham;Showers;62;ESE;6;74%
Bremerton;Showers;60;SSW;7;87%
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;63;N;5;85%
Deer Park;Cloudy;53;N;2;58%
Eastsound;Rain;59;NW;4;92%
Ellensburg;Mostly clear;65;NNW;10;58%
Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;65;NW;3;44%
Everett;Cloudy;62;SE;7;82%
Fort Lewis;Cloudy;63;SW;6;81%
Friday Harbor;Showers;57;N;3;87%
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;61;S;10;96%
Kelso-Longview;Mostly clear;65;S;6;70%
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;66;SSE;3;46%
Olympia;Showers;61;SW;7;82%
Omak;Cloudy;68;SW;8;45%
Pasco;Mostly cloudy;73;N;5;32%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;57;N;2;95%
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;37%
Puyallup;Showers;63;SW;5;80%
Quillayute;Showers;59;S;11;93%
Renton;Showers;66;N;4;67%
Seattle;Cloudy;62;SSE;5;78%
Seattle Boeing;Showers;64;Calm;0;72%
Shelton;Cloudy;60;SW;10;86%
Spokane;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;59%
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;60;SSW;2;44%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;59%
Stampede Pass;Showers;53;N;2;87%
Tacoma;Showers;63;SW;6;80%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;62;SW;6;80%
Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;70;N;3;54%
Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;69;SE;6;30%
Wenatchee;Clear;65;ENE;3;51%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;63;SSE;13;74%
Yakima;Partly cloudy;60;W;4;66%
