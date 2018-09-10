WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 03:00 PM PDT Monday, September 10, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Cloudy;68;SSE;12;60%
Bellingham;Cloudy;64;N;7;67%
Bremerton;Cloudy;67;SSW;9;65%
Chehalis;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;64%
Deer Park;Cloudy;67;SW;16;43%
Eastsound;Cloudy;64;S;12;72%
Ellensburg;Cloudy;66;NW;24;39%
Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;74;SW;12;23%
Everett;Cloudy;67;SSE;9;63%
Fort Lewis;Showers;69;S;10;68%
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;64;ESE;5;67%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;65;SW;14;84%
Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;63;S;7;80%
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;76;SW;14;23%
Olympia;Cloudy;64;SW;9;74%
Omak;Partly sunny;77;N;13;27%
Pasco;Partly sunny;80;SW;18;27%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;61;Calm;0;72%
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;70;WSW;23;40%
Puyallup;Cloudy;68;WSW;7;67%
Quillayute;Cloudy;60;SW;8;86%
Renton;Cloudy;69;S;9;54%
Seattle;Cloudy;67;S;9;61%
Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;67;S;12;58%
Shelton;Showers;62;W;7;85%
Spokane;Mostly cloudy;71;SSW;18;36%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;69;NNW;20;37%
Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;71;SSW;18;36%
Stampede Pass;Showers;52;N;7;80%
Tacoma;Showers;60;SSE;5;86%
Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;60;SSE;5;86%
Vancouver;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;54%
Walla Walla;Partly sunny;76;WSW;17;29%
Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;72;NW;16;26%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;70;SSE;14;56%
Yakima;Partly sunny;75;WNW;10;25%
