WA Current Conditions as of 03:00 PM PDT Monday, September 10, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;68;SSE;12;60%

Bellingham;Cloudy;64;N;7;67%

Bremerton;Cloudy;67;SSW;9;65%

Chehalis;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;64%

Deer Park;Cloudy;67;SW;16;43%

Eastsound;Cloudy;64;S;12;72%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;66;NW;24;39%

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;74;SW;12;23%

Everett;Cloudy;67;SSE;9;63%

Fort Lewis;Showers;69;S;10;68%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;64;ESE;5;67%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;65;SW;14;84%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;63;S;7;80%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;76;SW;14;23%

Olympia;Cloudy;64;SW;9;74%

Omak;Partly sunny;77;N;13;27%

Pasco;Partly sunny;80;SW;18;27%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;61;Calm;0;72%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;70;WSW;23;40%

Puyallup;Cloudy;68;WSW;7;67%

Quillayute;Cloudy;60;SW;8;86%

Renton;Cloudy;69;S;9;54%

Seattle;Cloudy;67;S;9;61%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;67;S;12;58%

Shelton;Showers;62;W;7;85%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;71;SSW;18;36%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;69;NNW;20;37%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;71;SSW;18;36%

Stampede Pass;Showers;52;N;7;80%

Tacoma;Showers;60;SSE;5;86%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;60;SSE;5;86%

Vancouver;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;54%

Walla Walla;Partly sunny;76;WSW;17;29%

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;72;NW;16;26%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;70;SSE;14;56%

Yakima;Partly sunny;75;WNW;10;25%

_____

