WA Current Conditions as of 09:00 PM PDT Sunday, September 9, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Showers;60;E;9;89%

Bellingham;Rain;60;Calm;0;89%

Bremerton;Showers;60;SW;8;86%

Chehalis;Cloudy;68;WSW;7;60%

Deer Park;Mostly clear;58;Calm;0;43%

Eastsound;Showers;57;Calm;1;98%

Ellensburg;Clear;68;NW;14;46%

Ephrata;Clear;67;SE;5;35%

Everett;Showers;60;SE;7;86%

Fort Lewis;Cloudy;68;SSW;10;57%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;58;Calm;0;90%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;61;S;14;92%

Kelso-Longview;Partly cloudy;67;Calm;0;56%

Moses Lake;Clear;70;SE;6;36%

Olympia;Cloudy;67;WSW;8;50%

Omak;Clear;74;S;16;29%

Pasco;Clear;77;S;9;30%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;57;SSE;4;95%

Pullman;Clear;61;Calm;0;39%

Puyallup;Cloudy;64;W;8;69%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;57;N;3;100%

Renton;Cloudy;70;SSW;5;52%

Seattle;Rain;63;SSW;7;71%

Seattle Boeing;Showers;67;W;8;58%

Shelton;Showers;61;SSW;12;89%

Spokane;Clear;65;Calm;0;31%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;65;S;3;27%

Spokane Felts;Clear;65;Calm;0;31%

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;53;N;5;71%

Tacoma;Cloudy;66;SW;9;56%

Tacoma Narrows;Showers;66;SW;9;56%

Vancouver;Partly cloudy;72;W;12;47%

Walla Walla;Clear;72;E;7;24%

Wenatchee;Mostly clear;68;E;8;41%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;58;Calm;0;86%

Yakima;Clear;67;WNW;3;50%

_____

