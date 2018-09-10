WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 09:00 PM PDT Sunday, September 9, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Showers;60;E;9;89%
Bellingham;Rain;60;Calm;0;89%
Bremerton;Showers;60;SW;8;86%
Chehalis;Cloudy;68;WSW;7;60%
Deer Park;Mostly clear;58;Calm;0;43%
Eastsound;Showers;57;Calm;1;98%
Ellensburg;Clear;68;NW;14;46%
Ephrata;Clear;67;SE;5;35%
Everett;Showers;60;SE;7;86%
Fort Lewis;Cloudy;68;SSW;10;57%
Friday Harbor;Cloudy;58;Calm;0;90%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;61;S;14;92%
Kelso-Longview;Partly cloudy;67;Calm;0;56%
Moses Lake;Clear;70;SE;6;36%
Olympia;Cloudy;67;WSW;8;50%
Omak;Clear;74;S;16;29%
Pasco;Clear;77;S;9;30%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;57;SSE;4;95%
Pullman;Clear;61;Calm;0;39%
Puyallup;Cloudy;64;W;8;69%
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;57;N;3;100%
Renton;Cloudy;70;SSW;5;52%
Seattle;Rain;63;SSW;7;71%
Seattle Boeing;Showers;67;W;8;58%
Shelton;Showers;61;SSW;12;89%
Spokane;Clear;65;Calm;0;31%
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;65;S;3;27%
Spokane Felts;Clear;65;Calm;0;31%
Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;53;N;5;71%
Tacoma;Cloudy;66;SW;9;56%
Tacoma Narrows;Showers;66;SW;9;56%
Vancouver;Partly cloudy;72;W;12;47%
Walla Walla;Clear;72;E;7;24%
Wenatchee;Mostly clear;68;E;8;41%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;58;Calm;0;86%
Yakima;Clear;67;WNW;3;50%
_____
