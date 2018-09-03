WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM PDT Monday, September 3, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;58;N;8;80%
Bellingham;Partly cloudy;59;S;9;80%
Bremerton;Mostly clear;57;NE;4;79%
Chehalis;Clear;58;SSW;4;91%
Deer Park;Clear;49;Calm;0;60%
Eastsound;Clear;56;N;3;86%
Ellensburg;Clear;64;NW;21;48%
Ephrata;Mostly clear;68;N;5;26%
Everett;Mostly cloudy;57;N;7;87%
Fort Lewis;Clear;60;WSW;6;94%
Friday Harbor;Clear;54;Calm;0;86%
Hoquiam;Clear;58;W;10;93%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;60;NW;6;78%
Moses Lake;Clear;60;Calm;0;53%
Olympia;Clear;55;Calm;0;86%
Omak;Clear;70;Calm;0;34%
Pasco;Clear;56;N;5;80%
Port Angeles;Clear;60;NNW;7;72%
Pullman;Clear;53;Calm;0;52%
Puyallup;Mostly clear;58;NE;3;81%
Quillayute;Clear;58;Calm;0;90%
Renton;Partly cloudy;64;NNW;5;62%
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;59;NNE;6;78%
Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;64;N;6;62%
Shelton;Clear;57;W;5;86%
Spokane;Clear;57;NE;3;48%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;62;SSW;5;35%
Spokane Felts;Clear;57;NE;3;48%
Stampede Pass;Clear;47;N;6;86%
Tacoma;Clear;58;Calm;0;66%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;58;Calm;0;66%
Vancouver;Clear;62;N;6;72%
Walla Walla;Clear;64;ESE;7;36%
Wenatchee;Partly cloudy;68;NW;17;35%
Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;59;W;18;83%
Yakima;Clear;67;NNW;9;46%
