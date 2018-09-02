WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM PDT Sunday, September 2, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;43;NW;2;100%
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;55;S;7;79%
Bremerton;Sunny;52;NNW;2;79%
Chehalis;Fog;47;Calm;0;98%
Deer Park;Sunny;39;ENE;3;82%
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;53;SSE;3;87%
Ellensburg;Sunny;57;NW;18;54%
Ephrata;Sunny;49;Calm;0;68%
Everett;Mostly cloudy;51;NNW;3;87%
Fort Lewis;Clear;44;SE;7;99%
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;49;Calm;1;89%
Hoquiam;Clear;49;N;2;92%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;49;SE;3;90%
Moses Lake;Sunny;45;Calm;0;76%
Olympia;Clear;42;Calm;0;95%
Omak;Sunny;53;N;10;58%
Pasco;Sunny;46;NNE;5;85%
Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;49;WNW;5;92%
Pullman;Sunny;42;Calm;0;78%
Puyallup;Sunny;51;Calm;1;84%
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;51;Calm;0;89%
Renton;Sunny;53;SE;3;82%
Seattle;Sunny;53;N;2;84%
Seattle Boeing;Sunny;54;Calm;0;80%
Shelton;Fog;49;W;5;92%
Spokane;Mostly sunny;47;Calm;0;79%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny;47;S;3;66%
Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny;47;Calm;0;79%
Stampede Pass;Sunny;44;SW;6;95%
Tacoma;Sunny;50;Calm;0;89%
Tacoma Narrows;Sunny;50;Calm;0;89%
Vancouver;Clear;52;Calm;0;86%
Walla Walla;Sunny;57;S;6;57%
Wenatchee;Sunny;54;WNW;7;61%
Whidbey Island;Fog;53;S;6;85%
Yakima;Sunny;45;N;6;70%
_____
