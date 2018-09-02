WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM PDT Sunday, September 2, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;43;NW;2;100%

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;55;S;7;79%

Bremerton;Sunny;52;NNW;2;79%

Chehalis;Fog;47;Calm;0;98%

Deer Park;Sunny;39;ENE;3;82%

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;53;SSE;3;87%

Ellensburg;Sunny;57;NW;18;54%

Ephrata;Sunny;49;Calm;0;68%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;51;NNW;3;87%

Fort Lewis;Clear;44;SE;7;99%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;49;Calm;1;89%

Hoquiam;Clear;49;N;2;92%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;49;SE;3;90%

Moses Lake;Sunny;45;Calm;0;76%

Olympia;Clear;42;Calm;0;95%

Omak;Sunny;53;N;10;58%

Pasco;Sunny;46;NNE;5;85%

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;49;WNW;5;92%

Pullman;Sunny;42;Calm;0;78%

Puyallup;Sunny;51;Calm;1;84%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;51;Calm;0;89%

Renton;Sunny;53;SE;3;82%

Seattle;Sunny;53;N;2;84%

Seattle Boeing;Sunny;54;Calm;0;80%

Shelton;Fog;49;W;5;92%

Spokane;Mostly sunny;47;Calm;0;79%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny;47;S;3;66%

Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny;47;Calm;0;79%

Stampede Pass;Sunny;44;SW;6;95%

Tacoma;Sunny;50;Calm;0;89%

Tacoma Narrows;Sunny;50;Calm;0;89%

Vancouver;Clear;52;Calm;0;86%

Walla Walla;Sunny;57;S;6;57%

Wenatchee;Sunny;54;WNW;7;61%

Whidbey Island;Fog;53;S;6;85%

Yakima;Sunny;45;N;6;70%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather