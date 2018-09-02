WA Current Conditions as of 07:00 PM PDT Saturday, September 1, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Partly sunny;66;N;7;56%

Bellingham;Sunny;65;S;6;62%

Bremerton;Cloudy;66;NNE;8;56%

Chehalis;Partly sunny;66;N;7;59%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;71;SSW;5;29%

Eastsound;Partly sunny;66;S;5;59%

Ellensburg;Sunny;67;WNW;25;40%

Ephrata;Sunny;76;SSW;9;22%

Everett;Sunny;65;N;6;62%

Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;72;N;6;43%

Friday Harbor;Sunny;62;SW;5;59%

Hoquiam;Sunny;61;W;10;64%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;69;NW;8;49%

Moses Lake;Sunny;77;S;8;22%

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;74;NNW;5;32%

Omak;Partly sunny;72;N;6;30%

Pasco;Sunny;79;ESE;8;26%

Port Angeles;Sunny;60;NW;6;61%

Pullman;Sunny;68;NW;3;30%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;69;NNW;5;49%

Quillayute;Sunny;57;W;9;77%

Renton;Cloudy;71;NW;7;47%

Seattle;Cloudy;67;NNE;7;53%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;68;WNW;9;50%

Shelton;Partly sunny;69;WSW;12;44%

Spokane;Partly sunny;72;SW;7;26%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;24%

Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;72;SW;7;26%

Stampede Pass;Mostly sunny;54;WNW;8;63%

Tacoma;Partly sunny;67;NNE;7;48%

Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;67;NNE;7;48%

Vancouver;Sunny;72;NW;9;47%

Walla Walla;Sunny;75;NW;7;23%

Wenatchee;Mostly sunny;78;ESE;3;23%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;62;W;6;69%

Yakima;Sunny;77;N;10;27%

_____

