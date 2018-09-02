WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 07:00 PM PDT Saturday, September 1, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Partly sunny;66;N;7;56%
Bellingham;Sunny;65;S;6;62%
Bremerton;Cloudy;66;NNE;8;56%
Chehalis;Partly sunny;66;N;7;59%
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;71;SSW;5;29%
Eastsound;Partly sunny;66;S;5;59%
Ellensburg;Sunny;67;WNW;25;40%
Ephrata;Sunny;76;SSW;9;22%
Everett;Sunny;65;N;6;62%
Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;72;N;6;43%
Friday Harbor;Sunny;62;SW;5;59%
Hoquiam;Sunny;61;W;10;64%
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;69;NW;8;49%
Moses Lake;Sunny;77;S;8;22%
Olympia;Mostly cloudy;74;NNW;5;32%
Omak;Partly sunny;72;N;6;30%
Pasco;Sunny;79;ESE;8;26%
Port Angeles;Sunny;60;NW;6;61%
Pullman;Sunny;68;NW;3;30%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;69;NNW;5;49%
Quillayute;Sunny;57;W;9;77%
Renton;Cloudy;71;NW;7;47%
Seattle;Cloudy;67;NNE;7;53%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;68;WNW;9;50%
Shelton;Partly sunny;69;WSW;12;44%
Spokane;Partly sunny;72;SW;7;26%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;24%
Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;72;SW;7;26%
Stampede Pass;Mostly sunny;54;WNW;8;63%
Tacoma;Partly sunny;67;NNE;7;48%
Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;67;NNE;7;48%
Vancouver;Sunny;72;NW;9;47%
Walla Walla;Sunny;75;NW;7;23%
Wenatchee;Mostly sunny;78;ESE;3;23%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;62;W;6;69%
Yakima;Sunny;77;N;10;27%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather