WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM PDT Monday, August 13, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;51;WNW;3;96%
Bellingham;Clear;53;Calm;0;92%
Bremerton;Cloudy;56;NE;4;83%
Chehalis;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;93%
Deer Park;Hazy moonlight;47;Calm;0;79%
Eastsound;Intermittent clouds;57;Calm;0;87%
Ellensburg;Clear;53;N;3;82%
Ephrata;Clear;64;NW;7;46%
Everett;Mostly cloudy;55;WNW;3;92%
Fort Lewis;Clear;56;Calm;0;98%
Friday Harbor;Clear;53;Calm;0;85%
Hoquiam;Clear;54;Calm;0;96%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;59;Calm;0;86%
Moses Lake;Clear;56;N;6;64%
Olympia;Clear;56;NNE;5;89%
Omak;Cloudy;62;NW;12;74%
Pasco;Clear;53;NNW;5;89%
Port Angeles;Clear;49;Calm;0;96%
Pullman;Clear;51;Calm;0;60%
Puyallup;Cloudy;56;NNE;2;85%
Quillayute;Partly cloudy;49;Calm;0;92%
Renton;Clear;62;NNW;6;77%
Seattle;Cloudy;59;NNE;3;81%
Seattle Boeing;Clear;60;Calm;0;77%
Shelton;Clear;50;Calm;0;89%
Spokane;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;63%
Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;56;N;3;57%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;63%
Stampede Pass;Cloudy;51;Calm;0;100%
Tacoma;Clear;58;NNE;5;80%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;58;NNE;5;80%
Vancouver;Clear;62;Calm;0;83%
Walla Walla;Clear;57;ENE;5;59%
Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;65;NW;8;62%
Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;54;Calm;0;86%
Yakima;Clear;55;W;10;71%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather