WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM PDT Monday, August 13, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;51;WNW;3;96%

Bellingham;Clear;53;Calm;0;92%

Bremerton;Cloudy;56;NE;4;83%

Chehalis;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;93%

Deer Park;Hazy moonlight;47;Calm;0;79%

Eastsound;Intermittent clouds;57;Calm;0;87%

Ellensburg;Clear;53;N;3;82%

Ephrata;Clear;64;NW;7;46%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;55;WNW;3;92%

Fort Lewis;Clear;56;Calm;0;98%

Friday Harbor;Clear;53;Calm;0;85%

Hoquiam;Clear;54;Calm;0;96%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;59;Calm;0;86%

Moses Lake;Clear;56;N;6;64%

Olympia;Clear;56;NNE;5;89%

Omak;Cloudy;62;NW;12;74%

Pasco;Clear;53;NNW;5;89%

Port Angeles;Clear;49;Calm;0;96%

Pullman;Clear;51;Calm;0;60%

Puyallup;Cloudy;56;NNE;2;85%

Quillayute;Partly cloudy;49;Calm;0;92%

Renton;Clear;62;NNW;6;77%

Seattle;Cloudy;59;NNE;3;81%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;60;Calm;0;77%

Shelton;Clear;50;Calm;0;89%

Spokane;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;63%

Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;56;N;3;57%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;63%

Stampede Pass;Cloudy;51;Calm;0;100%

Tacoma;Clear;58;NNE;5;80%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;58;NNE;5;80%

Vancouver;Clear;62;Calm;0;83%

Walla Walla;Clear;57;ENE;5;59%

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;65;NW;8;62%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;54;Calm;0;86%

Yakima;Clear;55;W;10;71%

