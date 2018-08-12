WA Current Conditions as of 04:00 PM PDT Sunday, August 12, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Partly sunny;74;N;7;57%

Bellingham;Partly sunny;71;WSW;8;52%

Bremerton;Cloudy;77;NNW;5;51%

Chehalis;Cloudy;78;N;5;48%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;75;N;3;29%

Eastsound;Sunny;66;NNW;7;67%

Ellensburg;Sunny;81;S;7;27%

Ephrata;Sunny;80;N;3;24%

Everett;Cloudy;75;N;5;61%

Fort Lewis;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;67%

Friday Harbor;Sunny;72;N;3;51%

Hoquiam;Sunny;66;W;9;72%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;73;WNW;7;56%

Moses Lake;Sunny;82;W;8;24%

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;70;N;5;57%

Omak;Hazy sunshine;83;N;10;24%

Pasco;Sunny;83;N;3;27%

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;63;N;7;64%

Pullman;Sunny;75;W;7;30%

Puyallup;Cloudy;76;NW;3;53%

Quillayute;Partly sunny;66;WNW;7;67%

Renton;Sunny;73;NW;8;52%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;73;NNW;7;53%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;72;WNW;7;47%

Shelton;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;50%

Spokane;Partly sunny;78;Calm;0;28%

Spokane Fairchild;Sunny;75;S;5;29%

Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;78;Calm;0;28%

Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;60;N;5;78%

Tacoma;Cloudy;69;ESE;6;58%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;69;ESE;6;58%

Vancouver;Sunny;76;NW;12;48%

Walla Walla;Sunny;82;W;6;24%

Wenatchee;Sunny;79;SSE;7;25%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;65;W;9;65%

Yakima;Sunny;80;WNW;3;28%

_____

