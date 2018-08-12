WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 04:00 PM PDT Sunday, August 12, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Partly sunny;74;N;7;57%
Bellingham;Partly sunny;71;WSW;8;52%
Bremerton;Cloudy;77;NNW;5;51%
Chehalis;Cloudy;78;N;5;48%
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;75;N;3;29%
Eastsound;Sunny;66;NNW;7;67%
Ellensburg;Sunny;81;S;7;27%
Ephrata;Sunny;80;N;3;24%
Everett;Cloudy;75;N;5;61%
Fort Lewis;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;67%
Friday Harbor;Sunny;72;N;3;51%
Hoquiam;Sunny;66;W;9;72%
Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;73;WNW;7;56%
Moses Lake;Sunny;82;W;8;24%
Olympia;Mostly cloudy;70;N;5;57%
Omak;Hazy sunshine;83;N;10;24%
Pasco;Sunny;83;N;3;27%
Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;63;N;7;64%
Pullman;Sunny;75;W;7;30%
Puyallup;Cloudy;76;NW;3;53%
Quillayute;Partly sunny;66;WNW;7;67%
Renton;Sunny;73;NW;8;52%
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;73;NNW;7;53%
Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;72;WNW;7;47%
Shelton;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;50%
Spokane;Partly sunny;78;Calm;0;28%
Spokane Fairchild;Sunny;75;S;5;29%
Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;78;Calm;0;28%
Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;60;N;5;78%
Tacoma;Cloudy;69;ESE;6;58%
Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;69;ESE;6;58%
Vancouver;Sunny;76;NW;12;48%
Walla Walla;Sunny;82;W;6;24%
Wenatchee;Sunny;79;SSE;7;25%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;65;W;9;65%
Yakima;Sunny;80;WNW;3;28%
_____
