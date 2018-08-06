WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM PDT Monday, August 6, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly clear;59;WNW;6;83%

Bellingham;Clear;63;N;3;77%

Bremerton;Partly cloudy;61;N;3;79%

Chehalis;Cloudy;63;Calm;0;93%

Deer Park;Clear;52;NNE;3;68%

Eastsound;Intermittent clouds;61;SSE;7;82%

Ellensburg;Clear;61;NE;6;59%

Ephrata;Clear;66;Calm;0;46%

Everett;Partly cloudy;60;NW;5;82%

Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;69;Calm;0;63%

Friday Harbor;Clear;54;Calm;0;86%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;60;WSW;7;92%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;64;NNW;3;83%

Moses Lake;Clear;66;NE;5;53%

Olympia;Mostly clear;64;S;3;74%

Omak;Clear;67;NW;6;50%

Pasco;Clear;61;Calm;0;77%

Port Angeles;Clear;57;W;5;89%

Pullman;Clear;57;Calm;0;54%

Puyallup;Intermittent clouds;64;N;2;79%

Quillayute;Clear;54;Calm;0;92%

Renton;Clear;70;NNW;9;63%

Seattle;Partly cloudy;66;NNW;4;68%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;66;N;3;67%

Shelton;Clear;62;W;10;83%

Spokane;Clear;63;NNE;5;53%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;64;W;8;41%

Spokane Felts;Clear;63;NNE;5;53%

Stampede Pass;Mostly clear;66;Calm;0;58%

Tacoma;Clear;68;NE;5;56%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;68;NE;5;56%

Vancouver;Clear;69;W;5;72%

Walla Walla;Clear;69;E;7;40%

Wenatchee;Clear;76;NW;5;31%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;56;ESE;5;86%

Yakima;Clear;61;NW;5;62%

